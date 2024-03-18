As Tottenham Hotspur battle for a lucrative top four finish in the Premier League, the work has already begun behind the scenes to find the next generation of North London stars.

Levy eager to invest in Spurs' future

The Ange Postecoglou revolution at Spurs has been swift and effective with the arrival of the Australian ushering in a whole new culture around the club.

Whilst improvements on the pitch have been immediate, Spurs' approach to the transfer market has also been transformed. Rather than spending big on established superstars, the North London outfit's new strategy has seen them sign relatively unknown youngsters with huge potential.

The January window saw Spurs beat away competition from Barcelona to secure the services of Lucas Begvall. Aged just 18, the Swedish talent is not set to move to England until July, remaining in his home country for the remainder of this season. With a cap for the national team already under his belt, the teenager looks to be a smart bit of business from Levy.

Begvall joins a number of young stars already at the club with Alejo Véliz (20), Radu Drăgușin (22) and Brennan Johnson (22) all joining the side since the arrival of Postecoglou in North London.

Spurs' emphasis upon youth has also seen them linked with some of Europe's most exciting talents. The North London side are reportedly interested in Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who is currently impressing on loan at Roma. Levy has also had his eye on another prodigy from the Italian league, with his side eager to secure the services of AC Milan teenager Franceso Camarda.

With the strategy in N17 clear, it is now reported that Levy is looking to poach a young star from one of the world's most prestigious academies.

Spurs interested in Barcelona youngster

With Levy eager to add to his collection of high-ceiling talents, reports out of Spain are now suggesting that Spurs are interested in signing Barcelona teenager Mikayil Faye. The outlet claims that the English club are just one of many sides across Europe keeping tabs on the defender with Girona, Nice and Lens also interested.

Despite making a strong impression with Barcelona's youth sides, Faye is yet to receive a first team call up, perhaps feeding his desire for another transfer so soon after moving to Catalonia. The 18-year-old encapsulates everything you want in a modern centre back, comfortable with the ball at his feet while not afraid of doing the dirty work at the back.

The Senegalese central defender joined Barcelona this summer in a move from Croatian outfit NK Kustosija Zagreb. Signing a four-year deal at the time, Faye had a £342million release clause inserted into his contract, a common feature for many of Barca's young stars. It is not a fee they ever expect to get in any potential sale, rather a protective measure in case a player suddenly becomes a breakthrough superstar.

If Spurs are to continue their pursuit of young talents, taking a promising teenager from the most prestigious academy on the continent would be a massive statement of intent from Levy and co.