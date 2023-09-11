Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have made an impressive start under Ange Postecoglou, winning ten points in four games, second only to Manchester City.

Despite losing Harry Kane, Spurs have made smart investments in players like James Maddison and are now one of the most interesting teams to watch in the Premier League.

Spurs are now set to strengthen their squad for the future with the signing of an exciting young addition.

Tottenham Hotspur have not wasted any time before getting going under Ange Postecoglou, who has got off to a near perfect start at the club. Having endured fairly uninspiring football from the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, the Lilywhites are now one of the most interesting sides to watch in the Premier League.

The summer transfer window certainly left them in an interesting position, and without Harry Kane, you worried about them. Yet, after four games, only Manchester City have won more points than their ten, having even defeated Manchester United along the way.

Now, they are set to strengthen further, despite the transfer window slamming shut earlier this month, with a centre-back coming through the doors of Hotspur Way.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Losing Kane for a reported £105m to Bayern Munich in the summer, Spurs have invested their money well, welcoming the likes of Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and standout player James Maddison, who already has four goal involvements in five games for the club in all competitions.

Among all the positives, though, Postecoglou actually suffered a late blow to his squad depth when Davinson Sanchez lef the club to join Galatasaray after the closure of the English transfer window, leaving Spurs short on defensive options. But it appears that's not the only out-of-window business, as Postecoglou now looks to the future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are "on the verge" of signing the Croatian centre-back Luka Vusković on a five-year deal, fending off interest from five other clubs in the process. The 16-year-old will reportedly make the move from Hajduk Split when he turns 18 in two years, giving him plenty of time to develop even further.

Romano said: "Tottenham are on the verge of signing Croatian CB top talent Luka Vusković! After top project for his development, Vusković only wants Spurs — despite interest from 5 more top clubs. Personal terms agreed, clubs finalising paperwork. Here we go."

Who is Luka Vuskovic?

At 16, Vuskovic stands at 6 foot 4 and could still have room to grow even more, potentially making him a dominant central defender. Despite his age, the Croatian has already made 11 first-team appearances for Hajduk Split, even scoring one goal, and making the bench twice this season.

Given that he is being trusted to feature for the first-team before he's even 18-years-old, it certainly seems as though Spurs have got themselves one to watch for the future.

From the Lilywhites' perspective, they'll be hoping to get a player ready to play a part in their squad once he turns 18, and completes the move once and for all. For now, though, they'll be well aware that he is still very much in the early stages of his career, and gaining first-team experience at Split is more important than ever.

Securing the central defender once again shows how much Spurs have improved off the pitch in such a short space of time. Reportedly beating five other clubs to Vuskovic's signature, the Croatian's arrival represents a major coup for the future.