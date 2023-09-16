So far, it's been a case of so good for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur this season. The Lilywhites have finally rediscovered their attacking intent, after struggling to entertain under the likes of Antonio Conte, Nuno and Jose Mourinho. And this is all without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

It could even be argued that Spurs didn't replace Kane in the transfer window, with the closest player to stepping into the shoes of the England captain from elsewhere being Brennan Johnson, who made the move from Nottingham Forest.

As it turns out, too, the North London club could have lost two other players before the window slammed shut, as revealed by Alasdair Gold.

What has Alasdair Gold said?

Having started to set the foundations for success under Postecoglou in the transfer window, Spurs will now be keen to keep an eye on the future, and ensuring that their most promising players enjoy their futures at the club.

Speaking about two particular youngsters in the Spurs ranks, Gold revealed that they could have left the club during the summer, but opted to stay put, despite receiving offers.

Speaking about Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi, Gold said on his YouTube channel: “Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi, at 16 years old have committed their future to Spurs. I was told there were eye-watering offers coming in for them. Eye-watering offers coming in for players that were 15/16 years old, but they’ve decided to stay at Spurs."

It's a positive sign that, even after receiving huge deal offers, both Moore and Olusesi opted to stay put at Spurs, perhaps buying into what Postecoglou is aiming to build at the club. From their perspective, they'll now hope to just push on with their development and achieve their dream of one day making their mark on the first-team.

Who are Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi?

Both 16-years-old, Moore and Olusesi have the world at their feet at Spurs, and after committing their futures at the club, they'll be keeping an eye on any opportunities that come their way.

Moore, in particular, has received high praise, including from John Wenham, who told Football Insider: "Mikey Moore scored two in that game against Charlton, he is someone I said I will be talking about a lot more.

“One of the goals was absolutely ridiculous as well. He is on such a positive trajectory as a 15-year-old being selected to play at a higher level and contributing massively in those games.

"That is really pleasing for me. It was great to see Jamie Donley get on the scoresheet as well, it’s been a little while since he scored so that was great for him. The fact we have added Donley and Lankshear is fantastic for the club and things are looking a lot better now."

With that said, Spurs will be hoping to see academy options continue their development into top talents, handing Postecoglou yet another boost in his side, who have already impressed many this season. Both Moore and Olusesi are certainly ones to keep an eye on.