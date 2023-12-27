Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be eyeing up a move to sign a new in-form forward in 2024, according to a report.

Spurs depending on Son and Richarlison for goals

Ange Postecoglou’s arrival in the summer was one of the main positives in north London, with the biggest negative arguably being Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich. The England captain left for Germany in a big-money deal and has starred in Munich, already scoring 21 goals and providing five assists. (Harry Kane stats – Bundesliga)

Tottenham did add to their attacking ranks by bringing in Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest late in the summer window, with Manor Solomon also arriving and youngster Alejo Veliz also making the move to north London.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

The trio haven’t exactly replaced Kane, though, leaving Postecoglou with Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Veliz as his centre-forward options. As a result, a new striker appears to be on the agenda next year, with a new target now emerging.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are monitoring Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke and are “closely watching” the Englishman ahead of a potential summer transfer. One source told the outlet:

“Spurs want to sign a striker in the Summer. The club hasn't replaced Harry Kane so recruiting a new forward is a big priority and Solanke is someone they are closely monitoring. They’ve sent scouts to watch him already several times this season, and they will continue to track him into the New Year.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for Spurs, and Bournemouth know if he carries on showing the kind of form he is then they will struggle to stop other clubs from sniffing around him. They are bracing themselves for bids.

“Tottenham want a focal point striker who has scored 11 goals in the Premier League, and Solanke has shown this season that he has the potential to play at a higher level.”

Dominic Solanke in red-hot form this season

Solanke has been on fire for the Cherries in recent months, scoring 12 goals in 18 Premier League games this season. The 26-year-old has already recorded career-best figures in the top flight and has 69 goals for the club in 195 appearances.

He also starred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year by scoring and providing two assists in a dramatic 3-2 victory for the visitors. Due to his fine form, the striker has received praise from manager Andoni Iraola, who said:

“I think he’s really complete. He helps us without the ball, on the ball he can go, he’s good technically too. He can play well with his feet, he uses his body well, and if they leave him space at the back he can also exploit it.”

It looks like a deal to keep an eye on in 2024, but with rivals Arsenal also heavily linked with interest in the Englishman, Spurs could find themselves in a battle for his services.