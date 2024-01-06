Tottenham Hotspur have been offered a chance to sign one club's "big name" player for manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Lilywhites giving a response.

Spurs moving to make early January signings

Postecoglou has long made public his desire for the north Londoners to make early January signings, with the Lilywhites already agreeing personal terms with defender Radu Dragusin of Genoa.

Tottenham are believed to be in talks to sign Dragusin and are attempting to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, a surprise development occurred today when Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg broke news of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner being on the verge of joining Spurs.

The German is apparently ready to make the move as Postecoglou's side move quickly in attempts to bolster both their attacking and defensive options.

Other reports suggest that Spurs are keen to make three January signings in the form of a defender, midfielder and forward, so if moves for both Dragusin and Werner come to fruition, Tottenham will have ticked both off their to-do list just days after the window's opening.

According to journalist Dean Jones, writing for GiveMeSport this week, Spurs have also been handed an opportunity to sign a "big name" player in the form of Raphinha.

Tottenham offered Raphinha chance from Barcelona

Indeed, as per his information, Raphinha has been pushed towards Tottenham, but Jones says it is a player offer which Spurs haven't chosen to take.

This isn't surprising given the recent revelations surrounding Werner's imminent reported move to N17, but it's believed a "similar situation" could crop up in regard to Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen.

For the sake of argument, if Raphinha is edged towards Spurs again in the summer, we believe he could still be a fairly interesting option given Werner's move is a six-month loan.

In the event Tottenham choose not to sign the former Chelsea star, Barca's £100,000-per-week alternative could be an excellent choice to take Werner's place given his proven Premier League experience.

The Brazilian was once a star for Leeds, with ex-Spurs boss Tim Sherwood calling him "phenomenal".

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan, speaking to Football Insider in 2021, also branded him a "relentless" player.

“He is a player now who continuously has an effect on a game, in a positive way. Even if he is not on the scoresheet, he will have played a hand in the goal. He is relentless," said Whelan.

“He gets on the ball, has great balance, is very dynamic and he takes the game to the opposition. What impresses me is that he is not afraid to do the horrible side. I get more and more impressed by his worth ethic.”