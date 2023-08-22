Since the exit of Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to welcome another striker to fill the gaping hole left behind by their all-time top goalscorer.

With time running out in the transfer window, however, the Lilywhites could yet strike a deal to secure themselves a player capable of stepping into the shoes left by Kane.

That player may even prove to be Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku.

What's the latest on Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham Hotspur?

With initial reports stating that Spurs have made first contacts with Lukaku over a potential summer switch, a new update has now revealed that the door will open soon for the Belgian to potentially make the move to North London.

The same report also states that Spurs are not willing to splash the cash on a permanent deal for the forward as of right now, but will seek a loan deal, with an option to buy Lukaku, as per TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness

The Lilywhites are, instead, reportedly looking to invest in a younger prospect, with Gift Orban linked with a move to the Premier League side this summer, so Lukaku could arrive as the immediate reinforcment on a temporary deal while a youngster like Orban gets settled.

As the transfer window comes to a close, Spurs could be one of the most interesting sides to keep an eye on.

Should Tottenham Hotspur sign Romelu Lukaku?

At his best, Lukaku would be an ideal candidate to replace Kane at Spurs. The issue with that is the fact that the Belgium international hasn't been at his best since winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan in the 2020/21 campaign.

In that title-winning season, Lukaku scored 30 goals in all competitions, earning a move back to Chelsea in the process. Since then, however, he has gone on to struggle at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 15 goals, before a controversial interview led things down a frustrating path.

Last season, Lukaku found himself back at Inter Milan on loan, where he scored 14 goals in 37 appearances. All of this culminated in further controversy this summer, as Lukaku reportedly negotiated with Juventus behind Inter's back.

With neither move coming into fruition, the forward has found himself somewhat stuck at Stamford Bridge, potentially allowing Spurs to come swooping in.

If it is to be a loan deal, then Spurs can consider the transfer relatively risk free, and with an option to buy, if they can get Lukaku back to his best, they'd arguably have themselves one of Europe's best strikers.

When he did impress at Chelsea, Lukaku received plenty of praise, including from Alan Shearer, who said on BBC's Match of the Day, via The Metro: "It [Lukaku coming on] was the game-changer because Aston Villa had it far too easy and were the better team in that first half. Pulisic played as a false nine, didn’t work for them at all.

"The two centre-halves, Konsa and Mings, had nothing really to think about in that first half, balls were going into the box without any pressure.

"But, half-time, all of a sudden that changes. Konsa and Mings have now got a battle, and they weren’t up to it, they got bullied, the both of them, by Lukaku.

"He did that for the whole second half, all of a sudden they’ve got a threat and something to think about in the box."