To say that the Ange Postecoglou era has got off to a good start at Tottenham Hotspur would be an incredible understatement. The former Celtic boss arguably has the Lilywhites playing their best football since Mauricio Pochettino's time at the club, and they're getting results on top of those performances. Their latest Premier League victory came against Crystal Palace as they proved just how stubborn they can be these days to hold onto a 2-1 lead late on.

As of right now, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium appears to be an attractive place to play, and that could see the North London club win the race to finally land a replacement for Harry Kane in the January transfer window.

Spurs transfer news

What makes Postecoglou's start even more impressive is the fact that Spurs lost club-record goalscorer Kane in the summer transfer window, as he opted for a move to Bayern Munich. Without their main man, many assumed that the Lilywhites could struggle to get going, but that has been far from the case. Instead, the likes of James Maddison have arrived before stepping up to fill the golden boots of the England captain.

If they're this good without a Kane replacement, then the question must be asked about just how good they would be with a star striker. And that's where one January target could come in. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Spurs are set to battle it out to sign Serhou Guirassy in the winter window. The Stuttgart striker is reportedly set to be the subject of a tug-of-war between Fulham and their London rivals, as both clubs look to replace goalscorers who left in the summer.

Guirassy reportedly has a release clause of around £15m, which could see Spurs land a bargain deal when considering the start that the striker has had in the Bundesliga this season.

Serhou Guirassy's stats

An ideal way to replace Kane would be by signing a player who is actively outscoring him this season. Guirassy's stats in the current campaign have come as a real surprise, as an unlikely contender for Europe's top scorer continues to emerge. When compared to Kane in the Bundesliga, Guirassy looks even more like a player sitting among football's current list of elite strikers.

Player Goals Expected Goals Progressive Carries Serhou Guirassy 14 7.5 11 Harry Kane 12 8.7 7

Spurs may well be in the race to sign one of the few missing pieces in Postecoglou's side, as they look to reach unprecedented heights in the Premier League during the current campaign. Guirassy's reported release clause, alongside his clear goalscoring prowess, make him an option to keep an eye on when the January window opens. Spurs won't be the only club interested, however, that's for sure.

He has earned deserved praise for his form this season too, including from Opta Franz, who posted on X: "8 - Serhou Guirassy is the first player to score eight goals in the first four matchdays of a Bundesliga season since Peter Meyer's record of nine for Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1967-68. Machine."