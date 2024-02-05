Tottenham Hotspur made the most expensive signing of any Premier League club in January when they shelled out £25m to sign centre-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa. Across Europe, only two deals - Barcelona's £26m move for Athletico Paranaense's Vitor Roque and Bayern's £25.6m swoop for Galatasaray's Sacha Boey - came in at a higher figure.

What's more, only five teams in the division made more signings than Spurs' two, with Timo Werner arriving on loan from RB Leipzig. In what was a quiet window elsewhere, Ange Postecoglou's side were relatively busy.

But that doesn't mean that the Lilywhites got everyone they wanted. Spurs were showing interest in Copenhagen's Roony Bardghji, with the Danish side demanding £20m, but no deal materialised. Bardghji had previously been on trial with the club at the age of 12, but now a big-money first-team deal was mooted.

Bardghji will be given chance to leave

Danish outlet Bold.dk state, via Sport Witness, that there has been significant interest in Bardghji, but Tottenham are the only side they specifically mention. Copenhagen sporting director Peter Christiansen, quoted by the publication, says he could have left in January but is "sure" he'll get the chance to depart when the time is right.

He said: "In general terms, I can say that we have a lot of players who have done well for a long time. So, I think I’ll stick to saying that if we wanted to, we could have done it, but that has not been our ‘aim’.

"Roony’s time will come. I’m sure of that. After all, it’s the market that determines what the price will be. It’s clear that the bigger the club, the more muscle they have financially, and so the transfer will be bigger for us. I’m sure he’ll probably get the opportunity at some point, but it wasn’t in this window. But he certainly has the potential for it, but let’s see."

Bardghji taking steps towards the ultimate goal

Even though he's only 18, Bardghji has already made 71 appearances for Copenhagen's first-team, including 30 this season. The winger's tally of 11 goals sounds impressive even before you place it in the context of his limited minutes - he ranks fourth in the Danish top-flight for goals per 90 with 0.68.

Of course, his most famous strike so far came in the Champions League group stages against Manchester United, where he settled a seven-goal thriller late on. The matchday four triumph proved to be a crucial victory as Jacob Neestrup's side qualified for the knockout stages at United's expense. As you can see in the table below, Bardghji, who will face holders Manchester City in the round of 16, is the fourth-youngest scorer in the competition this season.

Rank Champions League goalscorer Club Age (Y/M/D) 1 George Ilenikhena Antwerp 17y, 3m, 27d 2 Warren Zaire-Emery PSG 17y, 9m, 5d 3 Marc Guiu Barcelona 17y, 11m, 9d 4 Roony Bardghji Copenhagen 17y, 11m, 24d 5 Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 18y, 4m, 24d

The teenager, who made the shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy award, has said he wants to become "the best footballer in the world", and while that's the toughest task there is, he's clearly one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now.