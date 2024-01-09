Tottenham could also look to "make a move" for one big club's midfield starlet, amid reports they're finally closing in on a deal for Genoa star Radu Dragusin.

Spurs moving quickly for January signings

Just nine days into the window, Spurs have moved quickly in an attempt to secure early January signings for manager Ange Postecoglou.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is joining Tottenham on a six-month loan until the end of the season, as widely reported, and they're now also close to a full agreement for Dragusin as well.

Overnight reports suggested that Bayern Munich were presenting a real threat in regard to securing the Romanian centre-back, but now reliable sources like Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg are reporting that Dragusin is closing in on a move to Spurs.

Postecoglou will be thrilled by these developments in the last week, as he pleaded for Tottenham to make early winter signings just before the window opened.

"If you leave it towards the end of January... it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from," said Postecoglou on Spurs' January transfers.

"So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early."

With both Werner and Dragusin, the Lilywhites potentially have a versatile new attacking option and a fresh, young centre-half who's coming off the back of an excellent year under Alberto Gilardino at Genoa.

However, they may not be done there, with previous reports suggesting that Postecoglou could be keen on signing a new midfielder for Tottenham as well.

Tottenham could "make a move" for Misehouy

As per Tottenham News, it is believed Spurs could make a move for young Ajax midfielder Gabriel Misehouy as his contract is currently set to expire in the summer.

The 18-year-old, who's seriously impressed at academy level for the Dutch giants, could leave for nothing this year as Ajax and the player's representatives fail to agree on new terms thus far.

Postecoglou's side could look to take advantage of this situation and swoop for Misehouy, who scouts apparently think is "better suited" to Tottenham than Stanis Idumbo - a fellow target from Ajax.

The latter is thought to be joining Sevilla with a medical pencilled in tomorrow, according to Fabrizio Romano, so Misehouy could come as a fine alternative to the Belgian.

This comes amid a "requirement" of Postecoglou's, with the Australian desiring a midfielder who can bring both attacking flair and ability to play further up field - two attributes which Misehouy is said to possess. The teenager has also been called an "interesting name" by Ajax podcaster Lars Jesse.