Tottenham have set their sights on signing an alternative to the heavily-linked Conor Gallagher after they seal a deal for Genoa star Radu Dragusin.

Spurs aiming to seal Dragusin deal

Spurs are still hoping to seal a deal for Dragusin in January after reliable media source Fabrizio Romano shared news of them already agreeing personal terms this week.

The centre-back appears to be chairman Daniel Levy and co's top centre-back target as manager Ange Postecoglou makes strengthening that area of the squad a real priority this month. The Lilywhites have been hamstrung by injuries to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, two of Postecoglou's first choice centre-backs, with Spurs regularly forced to use Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as makeshift options.

As a result, Tottenham are in advancing talks to sign Dragusin after having a loan bid rejected (Football Insider), but Serie A side Napoli are apparently lingering in the background with their own interest.

Conor Gallagher interest as Spurs eye new midfielder

Amid reports Chelsea could be forced to sell star midfielder Gallagher, Spurs have been credited with an interest in the Englishman who has really impressed under Mauricio Pochettino.

Gallagher, according to WhoScored, stands out as Chelsea's best-performing player by average match rating so far this season - starting 19 league games and registering four assists in that time.

Tottenham reportedly believe Gallagher is "perfect" for Postecoglou's system, but his apparent £50 million price tag could be a real sticking point where Levy is concerned. Therefore, alternatives may well be looked out for, and Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren is apparently one of them.

Tottenham set sights on signing Vermeeren

The midfielder has been in excellent form this season, earning call-ups to Belgium's star-studded national team squad. This has attracted Postecoglou's attention, with a report by Tottenham News claiming Spurs have set their sights on signing Vermeeren.

Sources have told the outlet that scouts believe he has the potential to be another Christian Eriksen with the way he plays, and the 18-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs in England.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou would also likely welcome the signing in January, especially considering their shortage of numbers in midfield, with both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr off to AFCON. There is little else added beyond that, but other reports have claimed Antwerp value him at around £20 million.

Vermeeren is garnering a stellar reputation across Europe following his displays in the Jupiler Pro League this term, with journalist Graeme Bailey telling the Talking Transfers Podcast that Antwerp have a "little superstar" on their hands.

"This guy is special," said Bailey.

"Antwerp have a little superstar on their hands here in Arthur Vermeeren. He really is, from what I’m being told speaking to scouts, they think he’s special. Our understanding is that Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all enquired about him, so have Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Juventus, Barcelona as well who looked in the summer at him."