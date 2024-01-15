The Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs began with a seismic departure as Harry Kane left to join Bayern Munich for a whopping £100m. Given that Kane had scored 32 goals in his final season, around 39% of Spurs' total in all competitions, it was fair to be concerned about the loss of firepower, particularly after the Lilywhites elected not to sign a specialist senior replacement.

But up to this point, it's hard to argue that Kane has been an especially big miss. Spurs rank fourth in the Premier League for goals per 90 minutes (1.95), and rather than suffering from a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, they've actually been the second most clinical team in the division with an xG overperformance of 4.6. Only reigning champions Manchester City (7.3) can better that.

Still, a long-term Kane replacement looks to be on the agenda for Postecoglou in 2024, and Dominic Solanke has emerged as a target. Football Insider recently reported that both Spurs and their north London rivals Arsenal are "keen" on a deal, and now there's been a new update.

Spurs learn Solanke price tag

The same outlet now states that Solanke "will cost more than £50m" if he leaves the Vitality Stadium this summer. That price tag is based on his output this season and his homegrown status, which makes him an especially valuable commodity.

Newcastle are also said to be interested, with Andoni Iraola's side "bracing for offers" for their frontman ahead of the summer. It now remains to be seen whether Spurs launch a bid in the hope of winning the battle.

Solanke a "dream" for Postecoglou

Solanke, who's the reigning Premier League Player of the Month after winning the December prize, has scored 12 top-flight goals this season, matching Spurs' Son Heung-min. Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and last year's record-breaking Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland (both 14) have found the net more often.

The 26-year-old has achieved that feat from an xG of 11.0, the third-highest in the league and a reflection of both the quality of his movement and the sustainability of his strike rate. He's only needed one penalty to get to 12 too.

Dominic Solanke Stat Son Heung-min 12 Goals 12 65 Shots 51 11.0 xG 7.1 7 Big chances missed 3

But importantly, there's more to his game than goalscoring. Gary O'Neil, his manager at Bournemouth last season, called him a "dream" option because "he literally does everything he can" to help the team, whether it's pressing or additional work in possession. O'Neil went as far as to dub him "the hardest working centre-forward" he's ever seen.

The stats show what he's talking about. Compared to forwards in similar leagues over the past year, Solanke ranks in the 80th percentile for blocks per 90, and up in the 94th for defensive actions leading to shots. This will particularly intrigue Postecoglou, who has placed a big emphasis on winning the ball high up the pitch. Spurs allow the second-fewest passes per defensive action (9.5) of any team after Liverpool (2.3), and they've recorded more high turnovers (214) than any team.

Solanke is also capable of picking up the ball in deeper areas and driving forward - he occupies the 74th percentile for progressive carrying distance and the 82nd for carries into the penalty area. It's a comprehensive all-round package that certainly looks worth the £50m outlay, but the extent of the competition isn't surprising either.