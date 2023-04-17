Tottenham Hotspur could look to the Championship for one of their summer signings, according to reports...

What's the latest on Tottenham's interest in Nathan Wood?

Renowned transfer guru and journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Lilywhites' interest in Swansea City defender Nathan Wood.

"Nathan Wood, attracting interest after 2002-born CB impressed on England U21 debut and been outstanding for Swansea this season," he tweeted. "Understand Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring his performances closely. Swansea looking to try and extend his contract to prevent summer move."

The 20-year-old cost the Welsh outfit just £400k from second-tier rivals Middlesbrough last summer and made his first England U21 bow only last month.

Who is Nathan Wood?

Spurs have had mixed success when dipping into the EFL for first-team talent, ranging from the early success of Dele Alli to the yet-to-be-seen talents of Djed Spence but there is good reason to think that Wood would be a worthwhile signing.

Capable of playing both centrally and out wide in a defensive role, the former Crewe Alexandra could follow in Ben Davies' footsteps, having also signed from the Swans back in the summer of 2014.

Whatever you think of his quality, he has been a solid servant for the club on what is nearly approaching a decade and his versatility, particularly in recent years with the regular transition of management, has been crucial. A lot of his time has been spent at left-back but under Antonio Conte, he has often looked the part as a left-sided centre-back.

Wood started his career out as a left midfielder as a result of his rapid pace, having once clocked a 100m time of just 13.07s. For comparison, Gareth Bale ran an 11.4s attempt aged 14 and Spurs fans know all about his acceleration.

This speed makes him an intriguing prospect in defence, especially if he were to lineup alongside someone like Eric Dier, who isn't going to outrun many forwards in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old, once lauded as a "talented" starlet by journalist Craig Johns, has been impressed for Swansea and that's reflected by the fact that only four other players have managed more minutes in the Championship this term. He leads the squad in terms of passing accuracy (91%) and ranks second for aerial duels won (two per game), showing that he's a physical presence too.

It remains to be seen how much Wood is likely to command at the end of the season but in the English gem, Spurs could well find another Davies-like stalwart that can become a mainstay in defence for years to come.