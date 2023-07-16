Paulo Dybala wouldn't be a "very good fit" for Tottenham Hotspur at this point, and after the player "strung them along" last time, it would be a huge surprise to see the club interested again, claims journalist Paul Brown.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - what's the latest on Paulo Dybala?

The rumour mill has been in overdrive over the last few days after Argentinian star Dybala was spotted in London, attending both the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon.

Talk of a move to the capital wasn't helped when Chelsea defender Thiago Silva admitted to Sky Sports Italia that he had chatted to the former Juventus man about a move to the Blues, saying:

"I saw him inside the paddock. Normally he and I speak in Spanish or Portuguese, I was pleased to see him here because I've read news that maybe he's coming to Chelsea. If he's coming? I don't know, I asked him but he didn't want to tell me. I'd like to have him at Chelsea, he's a star player."

The Roma star's presence in London has also stirred up rumours that, after all these years after their first failed attempt, Spurs might finally land their man and bring him to North London.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness), the Lilywhites are watching the 29-year-old 'with great attention', especially with the price reportedly required to get him out of Rome being just €12m (£10m).

What has journalist Paul Brown said about Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur?

Brown explained that the club's previously unsuccessful attempts to sign the player might've permanently ruined any future chances for Dybala to join Spurs and that the arrival of new players makes it hard to see where he would fit into the side.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "Spurs tried quite hard to sign Dybala once before, and he kind of strung them along, left them hanging and then said no, so I'm not sure that there's a huge appetite now that he's a much older player to try and go down that route again.

"I can understand why the links have resurfaced, but he doesn't really feel like he'd be a very good fit for spurs right now either. I think they fulfilled that potential role by bringing James Maddison in and I don't really see how he could possibly dovetail with Dybala. So I'd be very surprised if spurs followed up any interest there."

How good is Paulo Dybala?

It has been an interesting couple of years for the exciting attacker, a couple of years that have seen him leave the club he spent most of his professional career at, Juventus, to join a competitor managed by the fiery Jose Mourinho, Roma.

He was let go by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 after the club decided against renewing his contract, despite his consistently good performances for the Turin side during his tenure there. The capital club happily took what Juventus thought they didn't need, and he has continued to be a solid performer in Serie A.

According to WhoScored, during his last season in Turin, the "genius" attacker averaged a rating of 7.22 across his 29 games, scoring ten goals and assisting another five. He was just as effective last season as well, averaging a rating of 7.20 across his 26 Serie A matches, scoring 12 goals and assisting six, also per WhoScored.

While a move to Tottenham certainly looks unlikely at the moment, maybe Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou should try just one more time to land the dynamic Argentinean.