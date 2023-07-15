Tottenham Hotspur think "there might be better options out there" in the centre-back position and that a deal for Clément Lenglet is likely not on the cards despite what Joan Laporta has said, claims journalist Paul Brown.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - what's the latest on Clément Lenglet?

It was in July 2022 that the Lilywhites confirmed the arrival of Barcelona centre-back Lenglet on a season-long loan, it was deal that was seen generally as a good bit of business, with England legend Gary Liniker giving it his seal of approval.

However, the 28-year-old somewhat failed to live up to expectations in North London and many assumed that he would be heading back to Barcelona permanently this summer.

That might not be the case anymore, as Barca president Joan Laporta said earlier this month (via football.london):

"I think that with Tottenham we will reach an agreement for Lenglet. This almost never goes fast. It depends on the other party."

To further complicate the situation, Spanish publication AS have reported that Spurs and the player have already come to a verbal agreement over a contract that would see him make the switch to North London permanently.#

However, the lack of noise from the club itself and little reporting about any potential deal in the English press have left some sceptical over this proposed transfer.

What has Paul Brown said about Clément Lenglet and Tottenham Hotspur?

Brown was quick to point out that Tottenham are in the position to get a deal done for Lenglet very quickly if they wanted to and the fact that they haven't suggests that they never will. He also makes a point to explain Laporta's tendency to say a lot of nothing in these situations.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I think with Lenglet it's something Spurs could have done quite easily, very quickly. The fact that they didn't probably suggests that they think there might be better options out there on the market, and while Laporta might have been trying to talk this one up, he says a lot of things and you can't always take them at face value, essentially.

"So I do think Spurs are trying to sign a player in that position. I think they're looking at options elsewhere for a player in that position."

Was Clément Lenglet good last season?

The fact that the club seem quite content losing him back to Barcelona this summer should serve as clue enough that, despite the reputation he arrived with, Lenglet's stay in N17 wasn't very successful.

According to WhoScored, the 6 foot 1 Frenchman averaged a decent match rating of 6.55 but only started 24 Premier League games all season, which suggests a lack of trust between the player and managers as he only missed a single game last season due to injury.

One of his worst performances for the Lilywhites was in the team's 1-0 away defeat to AC Milan, in which he was slammed by pundit and former Spurs player Jamie O'Hara, who said:

"Lenglet was bought from Barcelona, he's like an imposter."

With reviews like that from some of the club's most vocal supporters, it is perhaps no surprise that Brown is so unconvinced that they would go back in for the Barca man, and that might just be what's best for all involved.