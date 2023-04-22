Tottenham Hotspur will make an offer to sign Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, and there has already been an approach behind-the-scenes.

Who could Spurs sign to replace Lloris?

Spurs number one Hugo Lloris is slowly heading into the final season of his contract, prompting chairman Daniel Levy and club chiefs to weigh future replacements for the France international.

The 36-year-old, who signed for Tottenham over 10 years ago in a deal from Lyon, has been an ever-faithful servant between the sticks - making 446 appearances for the north Londoners in all competitions.

However, as he enters the twilight phase of his career, Spurs simply must look beyond Lloris and there have even been concerns over the star's form this season.

In terms of who Spurs could sign to succeed Lloris, there have been links to the likes of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, Leeds United's Illan Meslier and Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Meret is also among the keepers who could be targeted by Tottenham, with a report by La Repubblica (via Area Napoli) sharing the latest on their pursuit.

According to the Italian newspaper, an offer 'will arrive' for the 26-year-old who has been one of the 'protagonists' of Napoli's title-chasing season. Tottenham have already made a behind-scenes approach for Meret, asking for information on the player.

After this contact, Napoli asked for more time to consider Meret's future - postponing discussions until the end of this Serie A campaign.

Now, there are apparently two possibilities - either Napoli's keeper extends his deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium or Luciano Spalletti's side 'evaluate' every offer.

Should Tottenham sign Meret?

As per WhoScored, only Giovanni Di Lorenzo has featured over more Italian top flight minutes than Meret, highlighting just how crucial he is for Spalletti's side.

He has been consistently billed as one of the club's shining lights this season and is about to make history as a member of Napoli's first title-winning squad in over 30 years.

Meret has also been showered with praise by members of the media in recent years, with journalist Roberto Rojas calling him a 'stellar goalkeeper' for his efforts.

The shot-stopper has also been likened to Gianluigi Buffon by Udinese legend Antonio Di Natale, who said this to Radio Kiss Kiss (via SportStar) back in 2018: