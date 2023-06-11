Tottenham Hotspur may elect to loan out striker Troy Parrott this summer to give him some more first-team experience to develop, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Troy Parrott?

As per Transfermarkt, Parrott spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan at Preston North End and endured a difficult time of things at Deepdale, where he never really got going, registering just four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has recalled the 21-year-old for their crunch Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece and has backed the £12k-a-week ace to get back to his best, stating in an interview quoted by The Irish Sun: “Troy hasn’t backed that up this year. He had a hamstring injury during the middle of the season and it was bad. I had a long conversation with Troy in Bristol [at a national team training camp] — and his next move is important for him. “He knew in the last camp because I left him out of the last game, he wasn’t at the level he had been. He’s honest and he’ll say, ‘I’m missing chances I should be scoring, I wanted to be better and further on than I am now."

According to Football London, there are question marks over whether Parrott will have a long-term future at Tottenham and young striker Jamie Donley is believed to be ahead of him in the pecking order in N17.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Parrott is likely to exit Spurs on a loan basis once again this summer while he believes that boss Ange Postecoglou may give an opportunity to youngster Dane Scarlett to stake a claim for first-team action.

Jones told FFC: "There has to be a consideration to loan these players out. I think Parrott probably will go out on loan, but I think there'll be more temptation to give Scarlett a chance."

Will Tottenham Hotspur give Troy Parrott a chance under Ange Postecoglou?

Right now, it looks doubtful; however, Postecoglou does have a knack of reviving players' fortunes when coming into a particular club that many punters may not expect to have a prayer of becoming first-team regulars.

One of his most recent examples of this was at Celtic, where he gave forgotten right-back Anthony Ralston, who was previously completely out of the picture at the Scottish giants, a chance to stake his claim for senior involvement, eventually culminating in the 23-year-old becoming an important contributor for Celtic and also earning international recognition with Scotland.

Of course, this isn't related to Tottenham in any way, shape or form, though it is an indication of the type of manager Postecoglou is and how he can turn around the fortunes of fringe stars.

His main priority will be trying to keep hold of star man Harry Kane, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United; nevertheless, he will need an understudy or two to help deputise in attack when needed.

Whether Parrott, who was hailed as a "leader" on loan at Preston last season, can be that man remains to be seen, though he will need to take his chance in pre-season to have any opportunity to feature under the Australian boss in 2023/24.