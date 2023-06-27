Tottenham Hotspur have two new names on their centre-back shortlist, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Which new names have been added?

Ange Postecoglou has his work cut out to get Tottenham's defence in order next season, with just one summer to fix a porous backline.

That will likely mean making some additions to his squad, while possibly moving on some of those who were culpable for last season's disastrous defensive displays.

One name that has been continually mentioned in recent days is Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, who could be available for as little as £26m, although, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano suggested a fee closer to £50m.

Romano added later in the podcast that Tapsoba is not the only player Spurs appreciate, with two new names being added to the growing centre-back shortlist.

He stated: "I can tell you there are two more names in the list. Two more who I think, I will say one more name because I'm still checking with my sources, but I think tomorrow I will call one more name for Tottenham. So, I still need to do some checks."

"But there is interest in two more players, it is not only Tapsoba - Tapsoba is one of them. Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham is a player they discussed, but in this moment, from what I understand, is not a priority."

He added: "Tottenham are not in concrete negotiations for Tosin. He is a player they like in terms of being informed and the conditions of the deal, but they are not advancing on anything for Tosin, and then we will see for these other options. So, Tapsoba priority, but it is not only Tapsoba."

Due to only having one year left on his contract and having rejected an extension, it is thought Adarabioyo could be available for as little as £13m this window. The 25-year-old had an average 6.89 Premier League rating on Sofascore, adapting well to life in England's top tier.

A cut-price deal for the former Manchester City youngster could be an astute piece of business from Postecoglou and save money for investment in other areas of the team.

Who is the other centre-back?

Romano is yet to reveal who the other centre-back is since releasing the podcast episode, but the day before had linked Tottenham with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, so it is possible that the Dutchman is the other defender on the list.

The 22-year-old is currently playing for the Netherlands at the U21 European Championship and has been impressive at the tournament so far.

The left-footed, 6ft3 centre-back has attracted interest from Liverpool as well this summer, and has already spoken about his desire to play at a higher level.

While speaking with HITC (via the Mirror), he said: "Of course, I read everything. I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on. I’ll see where it will lead. Hopefully, (a big transfer after the Euros) would be nice. The Premier League? Maybe, yes."

With Van de Ven ready to make the step-up, Spurs would be foolish not to establish the parameters of a potential deal with Wolfsburg.