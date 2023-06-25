Two of Tottenham Hotspur's most talented young players are incredibly keen to impress new boss Ange Postecoglou ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Which youngsters want to impress Postecoglou?

The Australian has not yet had time to fully immerse himself into life at Spurs but that will soon be possible as players begin returning for pre-season in early July.

It will take Postecoglou time to decide which players he considers worthy of his new Spurs side and the upcoming pre-season could be pivotal in the careers of some of the club's young talents.

According to Spurs journalist Alasdair Gold, there are two players particularly keen to show the new coach their talents: "There will certainly be some young players he [Postecoglou] can have a real look at as well."

He continued: "Troy Parrott was on international duty with Ireland, so he would be part of that 12 July group [players who are returning for pre-season later due to international football]. But, again, if I'm Troy Parrott, and you're allowed to come back early, you would probably be looking to do so because I know he really wants to make an impression"

"Djed Spence is the same. I know he really wants to make an impression on Postecoglou and try to earn his place in the squad."

Whether Postecoglou will give youth a chance to flourish remains to be seen but Parrott and Spence will be hoping to pleasantly surprise the new boss in July.

How did Parrott and Spence do on loan?

Both Parrott and Spence spent last season on loan at Preston North End and Rennes respectively, but both struggled to make a significant impact at their clubs. The latter only spent six months in France having left Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Parrott found goalscoring difficult in the Championship, only netting three times in 32 appearances, although a significant knee injury did cause him to miss 13 games mid-season. Even so, the 20-cap Republic of Ireland international only managed a 6.66 average Sofascore rating.

For Spence it was more a lack of minutes that hindered his progress, featuring just 10 times for Rennes in all competitions. Nine of those were starts but the 22-year-old always faced difficulties displacing the impressive Hamari Traore from right-back.

Like Parrott, it was a knee injury that curtailed the end of his season in Ligue 1, also forcing the former Middlesbrough man to miss out on the U21 European Championship with England.

Landing back at Hotspur Way on the back of underwhelming 2022/23 campaigns, it will surely encourage Spurs fans that these two youngsters are looking to make an impression rather than looking for a permanent move.

Spurs had a season to forget last term, however, if the first team regulars return with the same hunger to impress as Spence and Parrott, perhaps there can be some optimism for quick improvement under Postecoglou.