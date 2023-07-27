It looks set to be a hectic few weeks with regard to outgoings at Tottenham Hotspur, with there seemingly a handful of notable figures who could be set for pastures new as part of Ange Postecoglou's summer overhaul.

Aside from the potential sale of talisman, Harry Kane, the Lilywhites have only recently accepted a bid from Spartak Moscow for Davinson Sanchez, while long-serving skipper Hugo Lloris is also set to be on his way after 11 years at the club.

The veteran Frenchman could well be joined out the door by Danish midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the 27-year-old seemingly set to join Atletico Madrid sooner rather than later, having spent the past three seasons at N17.

With Postecoglou likely keen to replace the former Southampton man, the Daily Mail only recently revealed that Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz are being considered as potential options - as too is Celta Vigo sensation, Gabri Veiga.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

The promising Spaniard has caught the eye following a breakout season in La Liga last time out, with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona all said to be in the queue for his signature, alongside Spurs.

With a reported buyout clause of around £34m, the 21-year-old could represent a relatively affordable option as far as Daniel Levy is concerned, with the Tottenham chairman potentially able to secure a player of "unique" talent, according to former manager, Carlos Carvalhal.

Having scored 11 goals and chipped in with four assists last term the Spain U21 international has certainly put himself on the map, with only Kane and Heung-min Son having registered more goal involvements for the north Londoners last season.

Noted for his "box-to-box" style by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the youngster could potentially emerge as a dream successor to Luka Modric at Spurs, with the diminutive Croatian having previously dazzled in his central midfield berth during his four-year stint at White Hart Lane.

How good was Luke Modric at Tottenham?

While the now-veteran dynamo has gone on to taste Champions League and Ballon d'Or glory since departing the Lilywhites back in 2012, it was in England that he truly announced his talent to the wider world.

Much like Veiga, the 5 foot 8 maestro was also something of an all-action asset in the centre of the park during his time in the Premier League, with former boss Harry Redknapp having notably stated back in 2009:

"He heads the ball, tackles and has got strong legs. He's a powerful little lad. He's got a great heart and is a great all-round player."

While perhaps a less attack-minded asset than Veiga, the one-time Dinamo Zagreb man did still chip in with a respectable haul of 42 goals and assists in 160 games in all competitions for Spurs, showcasing his ability to make a telling impact in the final third.

The duo are also alike due to their ability to simply glide forward with the ball at their feet, with the ageing Modric still ranking in the top 17% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries, while Veiga ranks in the top 12% in that regard.

For the latter man to be able to reach the same heights as the current Real Madrid star would be a tough ask, yet Carvahal has given insight into the Spaniard's lofty potential, having tipped him to become "an extra special player" in future.

While there may be rival clubs sniffing around, north London could prove to be the perfect place for Veiga's talents to be nurtured - as Modric's so successfully were.