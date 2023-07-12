Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race for Celta Vigo starlet, Gabri Veiga, with the promising playmaker having caught the eye following a breakout 2022/23 campaign in La Liga.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

Following the news that Spurs have secured the signing of Israeli winger, Manor Solomon, French outlet Le10 Sport are now reporting that the Lilywhites are to set compete for the signing of the exciting Spaniard, with both Arsenal and Chelsea also in the mix for the 21-year-old's signature.

The Premier League trio are also likely to face interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the battle to land the 6 foot 1 ace, according to The Guardian, with the youngster up for grabs for a fee of around €40m (£34m), due to the presence of a release clause in his existing contract.

This search for a new midfielder comes amid claims that Ange Postecoglou is set to allow Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to depart ahead of next season, with the Denmark international currently attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, as well as clubs in Germany.

What position does Gabri Veiga play?

The Spain youth international - who was recently part of the side that lost to England in the final of the U21 European Championship - has typically operated in an advanced midfield berth during his senior career to date, ensuring he could potentially slot in nicely into Postecoglou's preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Lauded as "highly talented box-to-box midfielder" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the emerging superstar appears to share a positional likeness to fellow La Liga ace, Federico Valverde, according to GOAL's Thomas Hindle, with the journalist previously writing:

'Both are tall athletic midfielders who like to shoot from distance, they share similar dribbling styles, and a remarkable versatility that could see them function in a number of different systems. And, like Valverde in Real Madrid's counter-attacking setup, Veiga is deadly on the break.'

The pair are both seemingly alike in being able to make an impact in the final third from their midfield berths, with Veiga having racked up 11 goals and four assists in 36 league games last term, with Valverde also impressing with seven goals and four assists from his 34 league outings in Spain's top-flight.

The comparison between the two men can also be made due to their ability to drive forward from deep with ease, with the Celta sensation ranking in the top 12% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position for progressive carries, while the Madrid machine is just ahead as he ranks in the top 9% in that regard.

That likeness between Veiga and Valverde is noteworthy due to the latter man's standing as one of the finest in the game in his position, with BT Sport pundit Joe Cole suggesting back in November that the "box-to-box" ace is "on the verge of becoming the best".

The Uruguayan international was notably the "unsung hero" in Los Blancos' Champions League final triumph over Liverpool in 2022, as per Cole, having also been lauded as "untouchable" by manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

While young Veiga has a way to go to try and emulate the 24-year-old - having made just 55 appearances to date in his embryonic senior career - it would represent a real coup for Postecoglou if he could find his own version of the Madrid machine this summer.