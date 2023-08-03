Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be showing a strong interest in Rosario Central star, Alejo Veliz, with the Lilywhites seemingly casting a wide net in their bid to find a replacement for Harry Kane.

How much would Alejo Veliz cost?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the north London outfit have already made an approach to sign the 19-year-old striker, with negotiations said to be underway regarding the prospect of bringing the young Argentine to N17.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Tottenham have approached Rosario Central for 2003 born talented striker Alejo Véliz. Talks are ongoing. There’s no agreement in place between all parties but negotiations are concrete, as @CLMerlo reported.

"Decision to be made in few days."

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

While Romano did not state the kind of fee that would be needed for chairman Daniel Levy to be able to prise the teenager from his homeland, separate reports have indicated that the 6 foot 1 ace could have a price tag of around $15m (£12m).

The transfer guru also went on to reveal that personal terms have been agreed with Veliz, albeit with Rosario hoping to keep the player at the club on loan for the foreseeable future.

Who is Alejo Veliz?

With the aforementioned Kane seemingly on his way to Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will have to find a way to try and ease the loss of the England skipper, with the 30-year-old having been a shining light last season after netting 30 Premier League goals.

While unlikely to be an immediate, direct replacement for the long-serving talisman due to his relative youth, Veliz could well emerge as a real superstar in the years to come, having been hailed as the "complete forward" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Argentina U20 international boasts a solid record thus far of 19 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for his current side, although he has particularly come alive in 2023, having netted 11 times in just 23 league appearances in the current campaign.

A figure noted for his "finishing" and "instinct" by Kulig, Veliz may well be hoping to replicate the impact that his compatriot, Sergio Aguero enjoyed in English football, with the now-retired ace having established himself as a truly lethal and clinical presence during his time at Manchester City.

While at just 5 foot 8 Aguero offered less of a physical presence in attack than his fellow Argentine, the 35-year-old was also a real machine in front of goal in his pomp, having scored 184 league goals in his ten-year stint at the Etihad - a record that places him fourth on the all-time list in the competition.

Despite having joined City from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in 2011, the Buenos Aires native did also begin his career in his homeland, like Veliz, having enjoyed a similar record after scoring 23 goals in 56 outings for Independiente.

Such was his later success for the Cityzens, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand dubbed the prolific poacher as the "hardest" opponent of his career, having notably praised the one-time Barcelona man for his "fantastic movement".

That trait appears to be shared by young Veliz with Kulig having also noted the marksman's "movement" as one of his key strengths, ensuring he could emulate Aguero by proving a real handful for Premier League defenders over the coming years.

With Levy currently facing the prospect of losing Kane before the September deadline, to be able to acquire an Aguero-esque figure to help fill the void could be a dream scenario.