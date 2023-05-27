Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement with Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, according to reports.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

Nelsson is a Danish international who first arrived at the Nef Stadium from FC Copenhagen back in August 2021 and he’s since gone on to make 78 appearances to date, 31 of those being starts this season from 33 games in the Super Lig.

The Lilywhites have Clement Lenglet out of contract at the end of the campaign upon the expiration of his season-long loan from Barcelona, so should he not make his move permanent, Ryan Mason’s successor could be on the hunt to find a new centre-back, and the 24-year-old appears to have been identified as an ideal target in N17.

Are Tottenham signing Nelsson?

According to T24 (via Sport Witness), Tottenham “came to Galatasaray with a €25m (£21m) offer”, with the Turkish side now “working” on sanctioning his sale. The club's president Erden Timur “made a trip” to London to hold “transfer talks” with several clubs, one of those being Spurs, and despite not wanting to let him go, they have “softened their stance” as a result of him showing his “desire to leave”.

The report adds that Spurs chiefs have had a meeting with the Denmark international, where it has been claimed they have “reached an agreement”, presumably on personal terms.

Prior to joining Galatasaray, Nelsson was dubbed a “monster” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and considering the extremely high standard of his performances that he's continued into this season, Tottenham could be recruiting a fantastic centre-back should this deal get 100% finalised.

The World Cup participant currently averages 3.4 clearances and 3.1 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, so is a real rock at the heart of the backline, but he’s also capable of contributing to his team’s efforts at the opposite end of the pitch.

Nelsson, who has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in defensive and central midfield alongside his natural position in the backline, has scored one goal and also provided an assist across all competitions this term, so can be useful when it comes to set pieces and long balls in the final third.

Whether Tottenham’s new permanent manager will have his eye on the same targets as Daniel Levy is highlighting now when appointed yet remains to be seen, but regardless, Nelsson may make for an impressive signing no matter which candidate finds themselves in the dugout in the capital ahead of the 2023/24 term.