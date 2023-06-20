An update has emerged on Tottenham Hotspur and their efforts to add a new central defender to their squad in the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Nelsson to Tottenham Hotspur?

According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet, via Sport Witness, Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson has told his current club that he would like to move on ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the player is now desperate to sign for Spurs or to move to Spain, after Sevilla attempted to snap him up in the summer of 2022.

Nelsson is quoted as having said: "I did my part and I didn't leave at the beginning of the season. You promised me at that time. Now I want to go to England or Spain. Please accept the offer that will turn Galatasaray into a profit."

Daniel Levy is said to have already made an opening bid €22m (£18.8m) but the Super Lig side are holding out for a fixed fee of €25m (£21.4m) to part ways with the 24-year-old enforcer.

Tottenham and Levy may now be hoping that his insistence on an exit from his club could play into their hands if they decide to go in with a second offer for the 6 foot 1 titan's services.

How did Nelsson perform last season?

Galatasaray's defensive rock enjoyed a solid campaign in the Turkish top-flight and his displays in 22/23 indicate that the potential is there for him to be a strong addition to Ange Postecoglou's options at the back.

Nelsson averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.95 across 33 league outings and helped his side to keep 15 clean sheets, whilst he won 57% of his individual duels. He also made 1.8 tackles and interceptions along with 3.3 clearances per game to cut out opposition attacks on a regular basis.

Cristian Romero (6.97) was the only Tottenham defender to boast a more impressive average rating in the Premier League last term and this suggests that the Denmark international is capable of delivering performances that would make him one of the standouts in Postecoglou's defence.

The towering colossus, who talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed as a "monster" at the back, would also come in as the club's joint-youngest centre-back at the age of 24, which means that he could be an excellent signing for the future as well as the immediate term.

Nelsson would arrive with time on his side to grow and develop and could be a player who Postecoglou looks to work with on the training pitch to impose his style on the Danish ace, rather than bringing in a veteran defender with little room to improve.

If he joins, the Galatasaray colossus would become the club's second signing of the summer after they struck a deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent basis.