Just days on from Antonio Conte's explosive post-match comments following Tottenham Hotspur's draw away to relegation strugglers Southampton, it would appear that an early exit is on the cards for the Italian, with reports claiming that the 53-year-old could even be sacked this week amid the international break.

After a turbulent few weeks that notably saw the Lilywhites crash out of the FA Cup and the Champions League, the straw that broke the camel's back does appear to be the former Chelsea man's recent outburst, having taken aim at his "selfish" players in what was an apparent attack on both the Spurs squad and the club as a whole.

While the experienced coach is still in the role, for now, speculation is rife as to just who could replace him moving forward, with chairman Daniel Levy having to start from scratch once again as he plots what would be a fourth permanent appointment since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino back in 2019.

Although the latter man has been mooted for a return to N17, the Argentine is not the only figure who could well be a suitable candidate for the role, with pundit Tony Cascarino telling the Times that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany should also be under consideration:

“In the past Tottenham have just made an obvious choice, picking managers with the best CVs, but it’s time for them to be brave, especially as Harry Kane may well depart, which would create a completely new dynamic at the club.

“I think Vincent Kompany would be an excellent appointment after his miraculous feats at Burnley this season. He had little money but transformed them, adopting a new playing style.”

The 36-year-old is currently enjoying just his second managerial stint after arriving at Turf Moor from Pro League side Anderlecht last summer, although has already made a strong impression back in English football, with the former Manchester City captain currently looking set to steer the Clarets back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Should Spurs appoint Kompany?

It would prove a major gamble to turn to a figure who is currently managing in the Championship, although the fine work that Kompany has achieved this season should be a marker of his quality, with the Belgian's rampant outfit currently 13 points clear at the summit.

While the up-and-coming coach has spent a reported £35m during his brief stint in Lancashire, the one-time centre-back has effectively sparked a rapid transformation at the club, having moved the club on from the Sean Dyche era.

Despite losing a raft of experienced figures such as Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee - as well as the likes of Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil - during the summer window, Kompany has quickly fashioned a youthful, exciting squad in his own image.

With Spurs currently running the risk of losing talisman Harry Kane - with the Englishman the subject of interest from Manchester United with just a year remaining on his current deal - there will need to be something of an overhaul at the club next summer, with long-serving 'keeper Hugo Lloris also seemingly in need of replacing having made the most errors leading to goals in the Premier League this term.

As Kompany has proven in his latest post, he does appear to have the ability to swiftly ease the loss of key individuals and build for the future, with that set to be truly appealing to Levy and co amid the recent, short-term appointments of the likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Burnley's style of play will also be a key factor in Kompany's credentials for the job, with his brand of football having been hailed as "exceptional" by City boss Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard even tipping his former skipper to succeed him at the Etihad in the future.

The free-flowing and progressive nature of the second-tier outfit's play - which has seen them score 74 goals in 37 games in the league this season - will certainly appeal to those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the hope being that the 89-cap international can replicate such feats with the quality players that he would have at his disposal in north London.

On the evidence of his playing career - in which he won four Premier League titles and a host of domestic honours - Kompany is certainly a man with winning experience, with that trait also set to bode well as far as Tottenham are concerned.

Such an appointment would undoubtedly carry an element of risk, but it does appear to be a gamble worth taking.