The managerial search continues at Tottenham Hotspur as chairman Daniel Levy seeks to find a suitable successor to Antonio Conte at N17, with the Lilywhites in line to make their fourth permanent appointment since sacking Mauricio Pochettino back in November 2019.

While Conte is yet to actually be shown the door, the writing is seemingly on the wall with regard to his impending exit, with the 53-year-old having taken aim at both the club and his own players during his explosive, post-match outburst on Saturday.

It does appear that it is now a matter of when and not if the experienced Italian - who has just a matter of months left to run on his contract - will be moved on, with Levy and co already lining up potential candidates who could get the north Londoners firing again.

Among the list of names that have been mentioned to take on the top job - including the aforementioned Pochettino - one potential surprise figure has emerged in the form of Burnley boss, Vincent Kompany, with The Guardian revealing earlier this week that the 36-year-old is 'of interest' to the Tottenham hierarchy.

The up-and-coming coach is relatively inexperienced in the dugout as he is only in his second managerial post after leaving Pro League side Anderlecht to make the move to Turf Moor last summer, although the Belgian's remarkable campaign thus far in charge of the Clarets has showcased his elite credentials.

Is Kompany the man to replace Conte?

It would be something of a gamble to turn to a man who is currently working in England's second tier, although Kompany appears to be a "million miles ahead" of the other Championship coaches, according to pundit Nedum Onuha.

That quality has been showcased by the fact that despite losing the likes of Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski in the summer, the 89-cap international has steered his youthful and rampant side to the top of the table, with the Lancashire outfit enjoying a 13-point lead at present.

It looks as if the former Manchester City captain is almost nailed on to lead his side to promotion at the first time of asking, with that impending success rubberstamping the belief that the exciting coach is simply a born "winner" - as hailed by Burnley youngster, Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

What has been most impressive about Kompany's work with the Clarets has been the rapid nature in which he has taken the club away from the old-school approach of former boss Sean Dyche, with his side now playing "very attractive football" according to pundit Aaron McLean.

That progressive style has also been lauded as "exceptional" by City boss Pep Guardiola, with the trailblazing Spaniard only recently outlining his belief that his former skipper could go on to replace him at the Etihad in the near future.

If Levy can get their first, however, it could represent a real coup for Spurs, with Kompany beginning to showcase the winning mentality that had previously been the theme of his playing career, as he notably swooped four Premier League titles during his stint with the Cityzens.

To have an asset in charge who knows all about what it takes to claim silverware and also has an attractive brand of football to boot is a rare commodity, with Tottenham needing to pounce sooner rather than later before the ex-Belgium titan ends up at another elite club.

One an inspirational "leader" as a player - according to Guardiola - Kompany is now having that same effect in the dugout, showing himself the type of figure who supporters and players can well and truly get behind.

Amid the apparent division that Conte has sparked of late, the capture of the Burnley boss could well be the uniting presence that Spurs are craving, while also helping to get the club rocking once again amid their recent woes.