Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany has held a three-hour phone call with London rivals Chelsea recently, according to journalist Nathan Gissing.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

There have been many, many different reports linking the Man City legend to Spurs in the last month, with some even suggesting that he is chairman Daniel Levy's top target.

The Lilywhites parted company with former boss Antonio Conte last month after a mutual agreement, leaving interim boss Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason in temporary charge until the end of this Premier League season.

Kompany is on the agenda to replace Conte at Spurs with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano recently backing their real interest in the Burnley boss. Even though there are some reports of the 37-year-old being unwilling to leave Turf Moor, other conflicting claims state that he is open to talks with Tottenham.

One common denominator among these rumours is Spurs do like the former Anderlecht boss, but they aren't the only side, with Chelsea also eyeing a move for Kompany.

After sacking Graham Potter, the Stamford Bridge side are still well in the search for their new manager alongside Spurs - posing a threat to Levy and co as both clubs chase football's most sought-after coaches.

Now, sharing an update on Kompany, reporter Gissing - who contributes to Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's personal website - says Chelsea are moving for the tactician.

Should Spurs keep pushing for Kompany?

It appears that Chelsea could rival Spurs for another manager, coming after reports of their interest in Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino.

Leading Burnley back to the top flight at the first time of asking, Kompany is attracting real attention as a man in demand, with his stock never being higher.

The Championship leaders have scored more goals, conceded fewest and won more matches than any other side in England's second tier - highlighting the remarkable job he's done since taking the reins in Lancashire.

Pep Guardiola is certainly an admirer of his character and leadership, having called him an 'incredible' figure whilst holding the utmost respect for his former star.

Chelsea's presence complicates a Tottenham move for Kompany somewhat, so it will be interesting to see if Spurs keep pursuing or move on to other targets.