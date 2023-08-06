Tottenham Hotspur are set to kick off the new Premier League campaign away to Brentford next week, with supporters likely to be nervously awaiting the start of the Ange Postecoglou regime in the hope of improving upon last season's limp, eighth-place finish.

With not long to wait until that opening weekend clash with the Bees, it remains to be seen if the newly-appointed Spurs boss will have free-scoring talisman, Harry Kane, to call upon through the middle, with the 30-year-old's future at the club still yet to be resolved.

Although the England skipper may be willing to stay put if a deal is not agreed before that meeting with Thomas Frank's men, it would appear that leading suitors Bayern Munich are still hopeful of getting their man, with the Bundesliga giants ready to up their most recent £81.7m offer - according to Sky Sports.

If that eagerly anticipated move to Bavaria does come to pass, the Lilywhites will then have limited time to try and acquire a replacement for the 280-goal machine, with a new, leading number nine set to be needed.

Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?

According to various reports, one name that has been mentioned is Juventus sensation, Dusan Vlahovic, with the 23-year-old - who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea - set to command a fee of around £70m if he is to leave the Old Lady this summer.

While there have been suggestions that the north Londoners will try to assemble a more 'fluid' forward line if Kane is to leave - rather than attempting to directly replace the Walthamstow-born star - Vlahovic could be among the few who have the credentials to at least attempt to fill the Englishman's void.

That is the verdict of journalist Paul Brown at least, with the respected insider even claiming that the Serbian international seemingly has "similar qualities" to the in-demand Tottenham ace.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Brown stated: "Vlahovic is an interesting one, he has similar qualities in many ways to Kane. His move hasn't entirely worked out for him and he is available in this window.

"I think he would cost quite a lot of money but he looks like someone who you know might be able to cope with the Premier League so that certainly is an interesting prospect for Spurs."

Should Tottenham sign Vlahovic?

Much like Kane - who has proven his goalscoring credentials repeatedly over the years - the former Fiorentina man is also something of a "monster" in front of goal, as per his former Partizan coach, Zarko Lazetic, having netted 49 goals in just 108 games for his previous employers.

Despite not being able to match those heroics in Turin, the Belgrade native still boasts a respectable haul of 23 goals in 63 games in all competitions for his current side, having been tipped to be "a generational talent" by writer Emmet Gates.

Also like Kane - who is his country's record scorer with 58 goals in 84 caps - Vlahovic is also rather prolific on the international stage, having amassed 13 goals in only 21 appearances for Serbia to date.

It would appear then that the 6 foot 3 menace shares the current Tottenham man's knack for being a truly clinical and lethal presence in the final third, with the hope being that he would be able to hit the ground running at N17 if a deal was to be agreed.

With it yet to be seen if Postecoglou can rely on Richarlison - who scored just a solitary league goal last season - bringing in an out-and-out focal point like Vlahovic to try and fill Kane's shoes may be an ideal solution.