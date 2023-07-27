Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Montpellier striker Elye Wahi as a potential successor to Harry Kane.

Wahi has had an impressive season in France, scoring 19 goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances.

Wahi has similarities to another Tottenham target, Dusan Vlahovic, in terms of playing style and statistical performance.

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly ready to join the race for Montpellier sensation, Elye Wahi, with manager Ange Postecoglou seemingly widening his search in the bid to find a suitable successor to Harry Kane.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

According to French outlet Midi Libre, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is seemingly readying an offer for the 20-year-old striker, with the Lilywhites having reportedly shown an interest in the Frenchman as far back as January, after sending scouts to watch him in action.

As per this latest report, while the youngster has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea of late - who are looking to loan him out to Strasbourg - 'other offers' for the emerging gem are set to arrive in the near future, with the race still on to secure the 6 foot ace's signature.

The France U21 international still has two years left to run on his existing deal, although the belief is that he could be up for grabs for a relative bargain price of around €30m (£26m), according to The Athletic.

How good is Elye Wahi?

With speculation rife that Levy may be forced to cash in on Kane this summer, the north Londoners are likely to be in need of a new attacking figurehead for the upcoming campaign, hence why Wahi could be a viable option.

The Montpellier man is currently coming off the back of an "incredible season" in his native France - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - with the prolific "jewel" having bagged 19 goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances.

Having scored ten goals in just 30 league outings the year prior, the clinical forward clearly possesses the magic touch in front of goal despite his relative youth, with it no doubt exciting to see just how high in the game he can go over the coming years.

The £1.6k-per-week dynamo would also prove an attractive option due to his apparent likeness to another reported Tottenham target, Dusan Vlahovic, with the pair said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, according to FBref.

That comparison to Vlahovic - who scored ten goals in 27 Serie A games for Juventus last season - can be seen by their ability to link play and bring others into the game when leading the line, with the towering Serb having racked up 45 shot-creating actions in 2022/23, while Wahi was only just ahead as he racked up 51 in that regard.

That creative touch is also illustrated by the fact that the latter man created seven big chances in Ligue 1 last term and averaged 0.7 key passes per game, while Vlahovic created four big chances and averaged 0.8 key passes per game in Italy - albeit with neither man coming close to Kane's return (14 big chances created and an average of 1.5 key passes per game).

While at 23, Vlahovic is the perhaps more proven option having scored 23 goals in 63 games for his current side - as well as 49 goals in just 108 games for former club, Fiorentina - the Old Lady are believed to have slapped an €80m (£69m) price tag on his head.

With that sizeable fee in mind, it would make sense for Levy to look to a far cheaper option like Wahi, thus allowing any funds recouped from the sale of Kane to be reinvested elsewhere in the squad.

If Vlahovic does appear out of reach, then the younger man could be the next best thing.