And breathe. Another pulsating North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham has come to an end, but not without an almighty scare for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's men prevailed 3-2 against the Lilywhites but it should have been far more comfortable than it was.

Arsenal were put under early pressure but found joy from set-pieces, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg heading into his own net from a corner and Kai Havertz then leaping high from another corner to head home. The other goal, a brilliant counter by Bukayo Saka, saw the visitors go into the break 3-0 up.

It all changed in the second half. David Raya's awful error gifted Cristian Romero a goal before Declan Rice's challenge on Ben Davies meant Ange Postecoglou's side had a late penalty. Son Heung-min converted it cooly but Arsenal somehow held on for all three points.

It's a win that ensures Arsenal will end today top of the Premier League but Tottenham have slipped behind in the race for a top-four spot.

How did the players fare today? Here's our player ratings...

Tottenham player ratings

GK - Guglielmo Vicario - 6

Couldn't really do much for any of the goals with Havertz and Saka left with simple finishes for the second and third strikes. Did make a fabulous stop early in the second half to deny the latter another, sticking out his leg tremendously.

RB - Pedro Porro - 6

Porro has been so good at times this season but he was rather quiet in the North London derby. Didn't have much to do in attack and didn't really have too much to do defensively either. Kept Leandro Trossard quiet until the Belgian was substituted.

CB - Cristian Romero - 7

On another day the Argentine could have had a hat-trick. He headed just wide from an early corner, hit the post from a further set-piece before getting Spurs back into the game after he was presented with an easy opening from David Raya's poor pass out from the back.

CB - Micky van de Ven - 6

Nothing spectacular but he wasn't bad either. Not really at fault for any of the goals that the hosts conceded. Had a goal ruled out for offside in the first 45 minutes.

LB - Ben Davies - 3

When you're marking Saka, there is one rule; do not let him cut inside. Unfortunately, the Welshman did exactly that for Arsenal's second goal. Not the performance Postecoglou required with Destiny Udogie now out for the season. That side of the pitch will be a constant target with him in the side.

CM - Rodrigo Bentancur - 4

Arsenal's midfield seemed to bypass the former Juventus man and he was unsurprisingly hooked at half-time. Not a great afternoon at all for Bentancur.

CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 4

Another subbed early, albeit he did last until the second half. Scored an unfortunate own goal to open the scoring and never really looked in the game.

RW - Dejan Kulusveski - 6

Looked a threat against Takehiro Tomiyasu down Tottenham's right-hand side but end product was ultimately lacking.

CAM - James Maddison - 4

Tried to make something happen but his afternoon was ultimately summed up by a wild finish that soared over the bar in the first half. Subbed early and has to do more if he's going to make it on the plane to the Euros this summer.

LW - Timo Werner - 5

Off early in the first half due to injury. Didn't have much joy up against Ben White before then.

ST - Heung-min Son - 7

Tottenham enjoyed plenty of the ball in the first half but the skipper was rarely involved in the opening stages.

He only received change from Gabriel and William Saliba once, bursting in behind and through the middle, only to fire a horrendous effort into the crowd. He bounced back well, though, scoring from the spot to give Spurs hope with minutes on the clock.

Arsenal player ratings

GK - David Raya - 4

This wasn't a great afternoon for the Spaniard who up until the Tottenham goal didn't have much to do. However, the error he made was simply awful. Under no pressure at all he passed the ball straight to Romero who was left with a tap-in. Thankfully, he commanded his area well in the dying embers to make a number of important high claims from balls into the box.

RB - Ben White - 6

A relatively comfortable outing for White who didn't have a huge amount to do defensively and wasn't called upon as regularly in attack as he was against Chelsea a few days ago.

CB - William Saliba - 7

There haven't been many better centre-backs in the Premier League this season and he dealt with the challenge of Son admirably. Should have walked away with a clean sheet but for Raya and Rice.

CB - Gabriel - 7

Like his colleague in the centre of defence, was rock solid again.

LB - Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6

Caught out a few times by Dejan Kulusevski down Arsenal's left-hand side. A chance to stake his claim having been preferred to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior but didn't grasp it with both hands.

CM - Thomas Partey - 6

There were moments where Partey was excellent, playing some fabulous passes between the lines. Then, there were moments where he looked very ordinary, notably caught in possession a couple of times close to Arsenal's goal. Still, he offers this team a lot and has been a huge miss when absent through injury.

CM - Declan Rice - 6

We've run out of superlatives for the mega-money signing who has been nothing short of extraordinary this term. However, this was not his finest display in red and white, giving away a rash penalty with five minutes remaining having kicked out at Davies trying to clear the ball.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 6

Faded in and out of the game after a sparkling performance against Chelsea a few days ago. Looked excellent towards the latter stages of the first half but couldn't get on the ball as much as Arteta would have liked in the second period.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 8

A sparkling outing for Arsenal's no.7. He supplied the opening goal from a corner and then took his goal superbly well, breaking at speed before checking back and applying a lovely finish from close range.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 4

A very quiet outing for the Belgian who never really had a chance to show what he was capable of in the final third. Subbed in the second half for Gabriel Martinelli.

ST - Kai Havertz - 9

£65m down the drain? Certainly not anymore. This was a phenomenal display from the German who takes home our Player of the Match award.

Could have had a goal early on but it was ruled out for offside but did find the net with a towering header towards the end of the first half. Also played a superb ball in behind for Arsenal's second.