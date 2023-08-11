While Tottenham Hotspur have already secured the signing of Argentine teenager, Alejo Veliz, chairman Daniel Levy is also reportedly looking at bringing in another exciting young centre-forward before the close of the window.

Who will Tottenham sign this summer?

According to 90min, the Lilywhites could still move to sign another striker despite landing the 19-year-old from Rosario Central this month, with the report suggesting that Montpellier's Elye Wahi is one of the players who is on the club's 'radar'.

As the report notes, the 20-year-old marksman - who has two years left on his current deal in his native France - is also a target for Spurs' London rivals, Chelsea, with prior speculation indicating that the Blues had lodged a £21m verbal offer for the youngster.

That figure is believed to fall short of the Ligue 1 side's £30m valuation of the player - who is also said to be attracting interest from another Premier League outfit, West Ham United.

How good is Elye Wahi?

Even if talisman Harry Kane is to stay in north London this summer - amid the intense interest from Bayern Munich - it may not be too long before the Englishman's future is again dominating the headlines, with just a year left to run on his existing deal.

Faced with the prospect of losing Kane on a free next year, Spurs may wish to begin their succession plan by bringing the likes of Veliz and Wahi into the fold, with the latter man having already proven his credential in European football in recent seasons.

While a relatively young prospect, the France U21 international - who has been described as a "jewel" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - already boats a haul of 32 goals in just 91 games for his current side, having enjoyed a particularly "incredible season" last time out, as per Kulig.

That 2022/23 campaign saw the in-demand hotshot score 19 goals and provided five assists in 33 league games, with it clear to see just why there is such interest in his signature at present.

There is the potential, therefore, for manager Ange Postecoglou to form an exciting and deadly attacking partnership involving Wahi and Tottenham's long-serving wideman, Heung-min Son, with the South Korean star also an "elite" goal threat, according to his manager.

The 31-year-old has notably reached double figures for league goals in each of the past seven seasons, having notably claimed the Golden Boot during the 2021/22 campaign after scoring 23 times from his left-wing berth.

Wahi could be the man to help ensure that such a fine goalscoring record continues, with the emerging gem also something of a creator when leading the line having created seven 'big chances' last term.

Equally, having a figure like Son alongside him in the forward line would help to ease the pressure on the Montpellier man as the goalscoring burden could be shared with the experienced ace, with that set to help ease Wahi's transition to life in the Premier League.

With Son also lauded for his "leadership qualities" by Postecoglou, he could well help to guide the young Frenchman over the coming years, with that a truly exciting prospect indeed for Levy and co.