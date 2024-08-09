Tottenham chiefs have decided they want to sell a "special" attacker in Ange Postecoglou's squad, with more Spurs exits expected before deadline day on August 30.

Players who have left Tottenham this summer

Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic were first to call it time on their careers at N17 this summer.

The quartet departed Spurs upon the expiry of their contracts in late June, with Dier going to Bayern Munich, Sessegnon re-joining Fulham, Tanganga making a move back to Millwall and Perisic leaving for Hadjuk Split in Croatia.

Tottenham also mutually agreed to terminate Tanguy Ndombele's contract one year before it was meant to run out, with the Frenchman returning to his homeland and joining OGC Nice on a free transfer.

Thereafter, another out-of-favour player in Joe Rodon sealed a £10 million move to Leeds United. The Wales international was a mainstay under Daniel Farke on Leeds' run to the Championship play-off final last season, with the Whites agreeing to let Archie Gray move the other way in a separate £40 million move.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Marseille), Alejo Veliz (Espanyol) and Bryan Gil (Girona) have sealed loan moves away from Tottenham as well, but in Hojbjerg's case, the temporary deal will become permanent for around £17 million next summer.

A few more exits are expected before the summer window cut-off. Richarlison has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, but the Brazil international has since stated that he won't be going anywhere, despite the "big" money on offer in the Middle East.

Richarlison Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0 via Transfermarkt

"There has been an offer,” Richarlison told ESPN Brasil (via The Independent).

“But my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao (national team) and in the Premier League speaks louder. The money is big but my dreams are bigger.”

While Richarlison appears to be staying put, the same cannot be said for Israeli international and 2023 signing Manor Solomon.

The winger, who signed on a free deal last summer, missed the vast majority of last season through injury - and his sale would count as pure profit.

Tottenham want to sell Manor Solomon this summer

According to The Boot Room, Tottenham are keen to sell Solomon this summer as a result, with a trio of Premier League sides in Brighton, Leicester City and Wolves already making enquiries.

However, these sides appear more likely to shoot for a loan with the option to buy him next year. While the ex-Shakhtar Donestk star has been given precious few chances to impress, former Chelsea and West Ham boss Avram Grant praised his countryman as a standout forward.

“Manor is a special player; he was excellent at Fulham,” said Grant to Ynet.

“I spoke with him, and he’s thrilled to be at Tottenham; he has improved his killer instinct. What sets him apart is his amazing one-on-one ability; he’s among the best."