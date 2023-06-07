There has been an update regarding Tottenham Hotspur's apparent interest in Southampton talisman, James Ward-Prowse...

What's the latest on Ward-Prowse to Tottenham?

According to Football Insider, the Lilywhites - as well as rivals West Ham United - are believed to be the frontrunners in the battle to land the England international, with the Premier League pair said to be 'pushing hardest' to get a deal over the line.

The piece adds that Spurs, in particular, have been keeping tabs on the 28-year-old over an extended period of time, with the north Londoners now having the perfect chance to pounce following the Saints' recent relegation.

If Ange Postecoglou and co are to make a move for the 11-cap playmaker, previous reports earlier this month suggested that it could require a fee of around £40m, with three years still left to run on the player's existing deal.

Should Tottenham sign Ward-Prowse?

A deal for Ward-Prowse could potentially allow Tottenham to finally fill the creative, midfield void that was left behind by Christian Eriksen following his departure for Inter Milan back in 2020, with journalist Dean Jones having stated last summer that the club "haven't replaced Eriksen's profile and creativity".

Club legend Glenn Hoddle has also spoken of the need to replace the experienced Dane after stating his desire to see Daniel Levy recruit 'a player who can pick passes', before going on to name Ward-Prowse - who he described as a 'major asset' - as a possible candidate for that vacancy.

While filling the shoes of a player who racked up 90 goals and 69 assists for Spurs in 305 games would not be easy, the Saints star also possesses the quality to make a telling impact in the final third, having registered 53 assists and 55 goals in 409 games across all fronts for the south coast side.

Lauded by teammate Jan Bednarek for having the "best delivery in the league", Ward-Prowse also mirrors Eriksen due to his set-piece quality as he has scored 17 Premier League free-kicks to date, with the current Manchester United man - who has scored eight top-flight free-kicks - also having "very, very good set-piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks", according to Brentford boss, Thomas Frank.

The introduction of an Eriksen-like figure could also potentially benefit Tottenham's free-scoring talisman, Harry Kane, with talkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose claiming earlier this year that Ward-Prowse could help his compatriot to score "an extra ten goals a season", due to his devastating delivery.

While there have been claims that Kane could be on his way out of the club this summer - amid links to both Manchester United and Real Madrid - Ambrose even went as far as to suggest that if "you sign James Ward-Prowse, Harry Kane stays."

Whether that proves true or not, it would certainly be a benefit for both Kane - and for new boss Postecoglou - if Spurs could find an heir to Eriksen this summer...