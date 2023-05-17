Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in making a move for Southampton talisman, James Ward-Prowse this summer, with the Englishman facing an uncertain future at St Mary's following the club's recent relegation.

What's the latest on Ward-Prowse to Spurs?

According to the Daily Mail, the Lilywhites - as well as the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United - are said to be admirers of the 28-year-old, with the Saints already said to be preparing themselves for offers from Premier League clubs after their drop into the second tier was confirmed at the weekend.

As per the report, the influential midfielder's current deal - which is set to run until 2026 - does not contain a relegation clause, with the south coast unsurprisingly still keen on keeping hold of the long-serving asset despite the prospect of life in the Championship.

That being said, however, the piece goes on to add that the playmaker's reported £100k-per-week salary could prove rather 'pricy' for the newly-relegated side next season, with that potentially opening the door for the likes of Spurs to pounce.

Should Spurs sign Ward-Prowse?

Aside from the search for a new permanent manager at N17, the major concern for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane's future at the club, with the 29-year-old the subject of interest from Manchester United with just a year left on his existing contract.

The hope will be that the club's record goalscorer will opt to stay put in north London beyond the end of this season, with the signing of Ward-Prowse, in particular, potentially set to be a key factor in tempting the England captain to remain in the capital.

The additon of his compatriot could well represent a dream signing for Kane such is the midfielder's ability to provide quality service, with talkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose going as far as to suggest that if "you sign James Ward-Prowse, Harry Kane stays".

As Ambrose claimed, the arrival of the "set piece master" - as hailed by broadcaster Maximiliano Bretos - could give Spurs' talisman "an extra ten goals a season" due to his deliveries, with that likely to be a mouthwatering prospect as far as Kane is concerned.

Lauded as the "perfect player that Spurs need that goes from defence to attack" - according to Ambrose - Ward-Prowse would be a real asset to his Three Lions colleague as he arguably has the "best delivery in the league", in the words of teammate Jan Bednarek.

The Portsmouth-born gem - who is valued at around £17m by CIES Football Observatory - has notably created nine big chances this season as a marker of his devastating, creative brilliance, with that a better record than what the current midfield pairing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (five big chances) and Oliver Skipp (zero big chances) have achieved combined for Spurs this term.

As such, it is clear to see that the 5 foot 8 sensation would represent a "great fit" for the club - as per journalist Pete O'Rourke - and potentially for Kane, with Levy needing to ensure that a deal is wrapped up sooner rather than later for the "unbelievable" talent, as hailed by ex-Saints man, Oriol Romeu.