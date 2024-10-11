Over the years, Tottenham Hotspur have made some questionable signings, many of which have proven to be a huge waste of money and cost the club millions.

After Gareth Bale’s departure to Real Madrid back in 2013, the club had a huge sum to invest back into the playing squad, but unfortunately, the players brought in weren’t up to the level required of the Premier League.

Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado both arrived at White Hart Lane back in the summer of 2013, but during their respective times in North London, they could only muster a combined 53 goals - a measly tally after such heavy investment.

However, after their new stadium, there has been an ambition shown by owner Daniel Levy to take the club to the very top of the division and potentially fight for a title.

He spent a huge amount of money last season, investing in various key players, including one star who’s enjoyed a continued run in the first team under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Brennan Johnson’s stats for Tottenham

After arriving from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest last summer for a reported £47.5m, there were real expectations on the shoulders of Brennan Johnson to produce the goods in front of goal.

Whilst he enjoyed a successful first season in the capital, registering 15 goal contributions in all competitions, but after a poor start this season, his Spurs career would take a turn no one expected.

He was subsequently abused on social media, so much so that he deactivated his Instagram account, with a minority of the fanbase overstepping the line with their frustrations.

However, since the situation unfolded, he’s found the form of his life, scoring in six consecutive games for the first time in his professional career and starting to look like the player the club forked out the huge fee for.

The Wales international is the club’s top scorer in all competitions in the 2024/25 season, providing the attacking threat needed to push for a return to Champions League football next season.

Despite his excellent form in recent weeks, he still earns less than one player who failed to demonstrate his worth during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Compared to Johnson, who was a truly awful signing for the Lilywhites...

The man who earned nearly three times more than Johnson

Tanguy Ndombele arrived in North London for a whopping £54m back in the summer of 2019 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, with real hope of transforming Spurs’ midfield.

However, his move to the club was undoubtedly a failed one, with his flashes of brilliance and outrageous skills outnumbered by his attitude issues and lack of fitness under various different managers.

The Frenchman would go on to make 91 appearances over a three-year spell, before being released in the summer and subsequently returning to his homeland to join Nice on a free transfer.

Whilst his move was a disaster for both parties, the club will be glad to see the back of the midfielder, especially considering his hefty weekly earnings during his time in North London.

The 27-year-old earned a staggering £200k-per-week, as per Capology, during his three-year stint at the club, which saw him earn over £10m a season at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

When coupling his transfer fee with his total earnings during his time with Spurs, Ndombele cost the club a total of around £85m - which works out at a massive £936k per game he featured in.

Tanguy Ndombele's stats for Tottenham Hotspur Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 29 2 4 2020/21 46 5 4 2021/22 16 2 1 Total: 91 9 9 Stats via Transfermarkt

His subsequent earnings are nearly three times more than current first-team star Johnson, who’s only pocketing £70k-per-week despite his recent purple patch under Postecoglou.

Given Ndombele’s lack of impact during his time in England, the hierarchy made the right call in parting ways with the talent, preventing them from losing even more money.

Whilst he arrived with huge potential, his playstyle ultimately wasn’t a fit for the demands of the Premier League, with the club needing to remember this deal when operating in the transfer market in the years to come.