Tottenham Hotspur have endured mixed fortunes in the transfer market over the last decade or so.

For example, while they've signed the likes of Son Heung-min, Christian Romero and Pape Matar Sarr, they've also splashed the cash on flops like Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

However, while those three examples didn't end up costing the club too much money in the long run, the same cannot be said about a flop signed by former manager Mauricio Pochettino in August 2017.

This player was a disaster for the club, and what makes it worse is the fact that he earned more than current first-teamer Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven Spurs record

Van de Ven has made 39 appearances for Spurs since completing his £43m move from VfL Wolfsburg last summer, in which he's scored three goals and provided two assists, but his most meaningful contribution has been at the back.

However, he is more than just his speed; his ability to adapt to Postecoglou's demanding tactics and the fact he's been able to create such effective partnerships with his teammates as quickly as he can is a testament to his football IQ.

Moreover, the "complete and dominant" international, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, can play at left-back and centre-back, giving the manager even more tactical flexibility.

Overall, it would be fair to say that with how well Van de Ven has adapted to life in North London, he is more than justifying his £50k-per-week wage, which cannot be said of the defensive flop signed by Pochettino in 2017.

Pochettino's costly Spurs dud

So, to cut straight to the point, the player in question is not Tanguy Ndombele but Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez.

Now, while he's not a name that many Spurs fans will remember all that fondly today, there was a lot of excitement around his £42m signing in the summer of 2017. After all, the season prior saw him score six goals and provide two assists in 45 appearances for Dutch giants Ajax, which is undeniably impressive for a centre-back.

However, the Caloto-born wasn't able to have the same sort of impact in North London, and by the end of his first campaign with the club, he had made 41 appearances but had failed to score or assist a single goal.

Worse yet, the 28-year-old's defensive stability would become an increasing issue in the following seasons.

He eventually turned into something of a figurehead for the club's dreadful defensive record, with former professional turned pundit Jamie O'Hara labelling him "deadwood" and "one of the worst players I've ever seen" during his final season in N17, during which the team shipped 63 goals in the league.

Unfortunately, while it wasn't all his fault, it was impossible to ignore the Colombian's poor displays, and so it would be hard to say he even came close to justifying his £65k-per-week wages at the club, which amounted to a total of £20.4m by the time he finally left to join Galatasaray last summer.

The finances of Sánchez's Spurs Deal Transfer Fee £42m Wages (Total) £65k (£20.4m) Appearances 207 Cost per Appearance £301k Goals 5 Cost per Goal £12.4m Assists 1 Cost per Assist £62.4m Goal Involvements 6 Cost per Goal Involvement £10.4m All Stats via Transfermarkt & All Wages via Capology

That means he cost the club a combined £62.4m during his stint, which breaks down to around £301k-per-appaearance, £12.4m-per-goal, £62.4m-per-assist, or £10.4m-per-goal-involvement.

Ultimately, while Sanchez wasn't the worst signing made under Pochettino's tenure, he's certainly up there, and the fact Van de Ven is now earning less than him doesn't help.