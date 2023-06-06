Tottenham Hotspur can now look forward to the start of a new regime under newly-appointed boss, Ange Postecoglou, with the 57-year-old set to be tasked with reviving the fortunes of the club following what proved a rather dour, 2022/23 campaign.

One prominent issue that will be on the agenda for the former Celtic boss will be to secure a resolution regarding the future of talisman, Harry Kane, with the England captain having been linked with moves to both Manchester United and Real Madrid amid his expiring contract.

If the 29-year-old does opt to leave the Lilywhites this summer in search of a new challenge, Postecoglou will no doubt need to find a suitable replacement for the club's leading scorer ahead of the start of next season, with £60m addition, Richarlison, hardly looking like the man to fill the void after scoring just one league this season.

Amid the potential need to acquire a new centre-forward, recent reports in Spain suggested that Aston Villa marksman, Ollie Watkins has emerged as a possible target for the north London outfit, with the 27-year-old having enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Midlands side after bagging 15 top-flight goals.

The former Brentford ace - who has been valued at around £70m - has proven himself something of a "machine" in front of goal of late, according to iNews journalist, Daniel Storey, as he now boasts 40 league goals since the start of the 2020/21 season.

Interestingly, as far as Spurs supporters are concerned, the Englishman has been likened to a previously prolific striker who shone at White Hart Lane, in the form of Jermain Defoe, with pundit Trevor Sinclair stating back in 2020 that Watkins "reminds [him] of Defoe in and around the 18 yard box".

That comparison bodes well for the impact that the Villa man could make in the capital, with Defoe having been a truly clinical attacking weapon across his two spells at the club.

How good was Defoe at Tottenham?

Having begun life on the books at London rivals West Ham United - where he also scored 19 goals in 30 appearances while on loan at Bournemouth in 2000/01 - the now-retired ace was snapped up by Tottenham on a £7m deal in February 2004, before quickly endearing himself to Spurs supporters after bagging seven goals in just 15 league appearances in the second half of that season.

The 5 foot 7 menace would go on to score 36 league goals across the next three-and-a-half seasons before joining Portsmouth on an initial loan deal in 2008, albeit while then making a swift return to north London in the summer of 2009.

That return paid instant dividends as the ace scored 18 goals during the 2009/10 campaign, helping to secure an overall tally for the club of 143 goals in 363 games in all competitions, prior to joining MLS side, Toronto in 2014.

An undoubtedly "prolific striker" - according to former boss Andre Villas-Boas - a key feature of Defoe's game was his ability to stretch a defence, with his former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard describing the Englishman's movement as "fantastic", while also stating that "he’s a dream for a midfielder because his movement tells you where to play the ball."

That quality is seemingly shared by his compatriot Watkins - as Sinclair alluded to - with journalist Josh Bunting having heaped praise on the one-time Exeter City man for his intelligence when leading the line:

"His movement opens up the centre-backs and it allows him to make those direct runs in between."

That likeness between the pair, due to their movement and finishing prowess, would seemingly suggest that Watkins could prove to be Tottenham's next Defoe, if Postecoglou does push for a move for the £75k-per-week speedster this summer.