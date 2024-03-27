Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has shared "another target" for Tottenham this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to upgrade further.

Radu Dragusin's starting debut to forget at Spurs

In the absence of star defender Micky van de Ven, January signing Radu Dragusin made his long-awaited full debut against Fulham just before the international break.

Unfortunately for the Romania international, it was one to put behind him, as he struggled on the left of a defence which conceded three in a damp 3-0 defeat away at Craven Cottage.

The 22-year-old's sky-high potential is there, and his agent Florin Manea revealed on Sunday that Dragusin is working tirelessly on his game in Tottenham training - even putting in three extra hours across time in the gym and on the pitch.

"He doesn’t go out," said Manea in an interview with Fanatik.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth place Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th

"We went out twice to a restaurant. He leaves at 9am, and comes back at 3-3.30pm, because he puts in an extra two hours of gym every day and an hour on the pitch.

“It’s not exactly easy. It’s like having a job. He grafts and grafts. There’s also this pressure, he’s thinking about the national team, the Euros. He really wants to succeed. I think we can already say that he is one step in the winning boat.”

Following van de Ven's latest injury, Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs may look to sign another defender, regardless of Dragusin's arrival. It is unclear what their role in the squad would be, as the club would then have four senior central defenders, and the fourth isn't guaranteed to get much game time at all.

Despite this, it appears another centre-half is very much on the Spurs agenda. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky journalist Bridge has claimed that Tottenham are likely to chase another left-footed centre-back in particular.

"Ben Davies is reliable in terms of squad depth, in terms of experience, and leadership," said Bridge.

"He can also play on the left side of central defence. I think we saw in the previous game that Radu Dragusin came in as Micky Van de Ven was injured but on that left-hand side and it was a difficult afternoon for him. So I think a left-footed centre-back will be another target for Spurs in the summer. I don't think Spurs will be rushing the likes of Ben Davies out the door, even if it's just a squad member."

In terms of who they should bring in, we believe Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly would be an astute choice. The Englishman is out of contract this summer, meaning Tottenham can snap him up for free, and his pace is arguably suited to Postecoglou's high line.