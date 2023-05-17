Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is "of interest" to Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

There are currently a fair few candidates in the frame to become Spurs' next manager after the club parted company with former boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian left N17 nearly two months ago, but as of yet, there has been no official appointment with interim boss Ryan Mason set to see out the rest of this Premier League season.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be out of the running, which comes as an arguable surprise, with the likes of Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi contending instead.

Spurs are also on the hunt for a new sporting director after former transfer chief Fabio Paratici was forced to resign from his post.

Going back to their manager search, reporter Kilpatrick has shared an update on Tottenham's links to Alonso, who has emerged as a candidate for the job in this last fortnight.

According to the journalist, writing a report for The Evening Standard, says former Leverkusen chief Tim Steidten is a contender to succeed Paratici, something which may well raise speculation in regard to a managerial move for Alonso.

Kilpatrick adds that the Bundesliga boss is "of interest" to Tottenham and chairman Levy by extension, but there are apparently some concerns over his lack of experience.

Despite Spurs' interest, with Alonso still in the running, he is rated as an outside contender to succeed Conte as things stand.

Who is Xabi Alonso?

The big name Liverpool and Real Madrid legend, not to mention World Cup winner with Spain, has been credited with transforming Leverkusen's fortunes as they gear up for a Europa League semi-final second leg against Roma this week.

Former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, speaking about his counterpart recently, has been left in awe of the 41-year-old - explaining to the media (via Football Italia and Yahoo News):

"If I am not wrong, he [Xabi] was coached by [Rafael] Benitez, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Pep] Guardiola, me and others. “I think it’s normal that he takes more inspiration from some coaches more than others. Bayer are the best counter-attacking team I’ve seen, but if he prefers another style it’s another story. Surely, he is very pragmatic. He uses the style that suits his players more.”

If Alonso becomes more than just an outside contender, there are reasons to believe he could do a fine job at Spurs.