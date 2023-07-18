Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be handed the opportunity to sign Dutch starlet, Xavi Simons this summer, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Simons to Tottenham?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could potentially offer the 20-year-old to the Lilywhites as part of their bid to sign Harry Kane this summer, with the hope being that the inclusion of the one-time Barcelona gem could help to 'reduce the fee' that would be needed to sign the England skipper.

The promising forward is set to make his return to the Parc des Princes after Luis Enrique's side opted to trigger his £5m buy-out clause, with the 5 foot 10 sensation having spent the 2022/23 campaign with PSV Eindhoven after leaving the French side permanently a year ago.

This follows previous reports in Spain which claimed that the north Londoners were ready to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for the youngster's signature, hence showcasing that Simons has been on the radar of Daniel Levy and co of late.

What position does Xavi Simons play?

Lauded as a "fantastic talent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the five-cap Netherlands international has caught the attention of clubs across Europe due to his standout displays in his homeland last term, having registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games in all competitions for the Eredivisie side.

A player who is comfortable operating all across the forward line or in an advanced midfield role, Simons would offer a truly versatile and flexible asset to Ange Postecoglou, helping to ease the potential loss of the aforementioned Kane.

While still in the infancy of his senior career, the highly-rated ace - who has been valued at around £51m by CIES Football Observatory - has been the recipient of lofty praise of late, with ex-Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart having tipped his compatriot to be a potentially world-class asset in the future.

As far as Simons is concerned, the precocious ace will likely be keen to emulate the success that his fellow Dutchman enjoyed in a Tottenham jersey, with Van der Vaart having sparkled during his two-year stay in English football.

Also a player who could be deployed in a wide variety of attacking roles, much like Simons, the now-retired ace was snapped up by the Lilywhites on an £8m deal from Real Madrid at the tail-end of the 2010 summer window, before quickly establishing himself as a key figure in Harry Redknapp's side.

The 5 foot 9 playmaker would ultimately rack up 46 goals and assists in just 77 games across all fronts during his stint at White Hart Lane, having been lauded as a "magician" by former pro, Marvin Sordell due to his stellar displays in a Tottenham jersey.

As Redknapp noted following Van der Vaart's arrival in north London, the one-time Ajax man had that "knack of scoring goals", something which Simons also seems to share judging by his recent displays at PSV.

While the latter man would be joining Postecoglou's ranks in the early stages of his career - unlike his compatriot - there are signs that he could follow Van der Vaart's lead by bringing some 'magic' to N17.