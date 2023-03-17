While Tottenham Hotspur still have plenty left to fight for with Champions League qualification up for grabs, it is fair to say that the season hasn't panned out as most supporters would have hoped, with the north London outfit having again come up short both in Europe and in domestic cup competitions.

There will also be frustration at the woes of a few of the club's high-profile individuals, with summer signing Richarlison having been one of the more notable names to have failed to fire under manager, Antonio Conte.

Signed from Everton for a rather hefty £60m, the Brazil international is still waiting to get off the mark in the Premier League for the Lilywhites, having only scored two goals in all competitions for the club to date.

The 25-year-old publicly outlined his own frustrations with the campaign thus far following the goalless draw with AC Milan last week, while pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has notably been critical of the forward's contribution, stating that the hot-headed maverick has "no standout attributes".

Although the one-time Watford man did respond with a "superb performance" in the win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, as per journalist Alex Mitton, Spurs will still be expecting far more from their marquee acquisition, with doubts creeping in as to the striker's long-term future at N17 amid reported interest from La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

If the club are thinking about moving the misfiring marksman on any time soon, they could well replace the £90k-per-week man in the side with a promising academy graduate, with teenager Yago Santiago currently thriving at youth level.

Who is Yago Santiago?

The 19-year-old is yet to feature for Spurs in the first-team, although is undoubtedly pushing for a place in Conte's squad as a result of his prolific form of late, having been lauded as a player with a "really bright future" by club presenter, Matt Tarr.

Unlike the woes of Richarlison, the exciting Spaniard has six goals and two assists to his name in 19 Premier League 2 outings so far this season, showcasing his ability to feature in a centre-forward berth, but also on the flanks.

The former Celta Vigo ace - who arrived in England back in the summer of 2019 - has a respectable tally of 12 goal involvements in 50 appearances for Tottenham's U21 side, having only gone from strength to strength in recent times.

Such form has earned Santiago glowing praise from respected insider, superhotspur, who stated back in October: 'Versatile and capable of starting matches in all of the forward areas of the pitch, the skilful forward has looked so composed on the ball in every game that he has played in this season. Often making things look effortless with the ball at his feet, Yago is a creative player, and he has shown already this season that he can create chances on his own, out of very little.'

That assessment is a far cry from what has been said about Richarlison of late, with the aforementioned Agbonlahor remarking earlier this month: "He’s not quick, he’s not a great finisher, he can’t hold the ball up, he can’t pass that well."

That could indicate that Santiago would be a fine replacement for the former Toffees man in Tottenham's forward line, with the hope being that it is not too long before the teen star is making his mark in the senior set-up.