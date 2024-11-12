La Liga giants Real Madrid are now holding internal talks over whether to sign an Arsenal star as early as January, with Carlo Ancelotti's side seeking solutions to their lacklustre start.

Players who could be let go by Arsenal next year

There are a few players who've been linked with the Emirates Stadium exit door next year, including some pretty big names.

Midfield mainstay Thomas Partey, who's emerged as a crucial player for Mikel Arteta this season after playing more of a bit-part role last campaign, is out of contract next summer as things stand.

Some reports suggest that Partey could be offered a contract extension, but the Ghanaian's future in N5 remains undetermined for the time being. Arsenal could even decide that getting the 31-year-old's £200,000-per-week wages off the club's books is the best thing to do.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Meanwhile, Jorginho is also set to leave at the end of this season when his deal expires, so Arteta could find himself pretty short of midfield options in the near future.

Kieran Tierney looks almost certain to leave Arsenal after falling out of Arteta's long-term plans, while some media sources also claim Jakub Kiwior is expected to leave in January, as Takehiro Tomiyasu also faces an uncertain future.

"He’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore," said journalist Charles Watts on Tierney.

"That’s been clear for a long time and Tierney accepts that. There is no animosity there. He knows the club has moved on and that his qualities as a left-back are not what Arsenal need in the system that they play.

"He has been included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the season so he could play once fit, but I struggle to really see that happening. He will hope to get a move in January, probably on loan."

In terms of Arsenal's mainstay stars, Real Madrid have been repeatedly linked with a move for star defender William Saliba.

The France international, who is pivotal to Arteta, is thought to be on Ancelotti's radar as a possible central defensive upgrade - but it was widely thought this transfer would be one for next summer.

Real Madrid talking about signing Saliba from Arsenal in January

Now, according to le10sport journalist Alexis Bernard, Real Madrid are talking about signing Saliba from Arsenal in January.

The 23-year-old is apparently open to the idea of a move to the Bernabeu as Real chiefs debate whether to make a winter or summer move after defender Eder Militao's serious ACL injury. However, Arsenal are battling to tie him down and keep Saliba out of Ancelotti's clutches.

"The battle begins between Arsenal and Real Madrid for William Saliba," wrote Bernard on X.

"Saliba feels very good at Arsenal. Talks have just started for a contract extension. Saliba not insensitive to Real Madrid... Discussion underway in Madrid to know if winter or summer offensive 2025."