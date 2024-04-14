Pundit Stan Collymore is desperate for Aston Villa to sign a 21-year-old starlet who's been called an absolute "steal" for his club.

Aston Villa chasing top-four finish and Europe

The Villans take on title-contending Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, in one of their biggest games of the season so far.

In terms of form, both sides come into the contest on very different streaks. Arsenal are flying with four victories from their last five in the league, while Villa are the opposite end of the spectrum, having won just once in their last five.

Tottenham's defeat to Newcastle on Saturday keeps Villa's hopes of Champions League qualification well and truly alive, and puts them slightly ahead, but Unai Emery's side must turn the tide of their dwindling form, and quickly.

Aston Villa's next league fixtures Date Arsenal (away) Today Bournemouth (home) April 21st Chelsea (home) April 27th Brighton (away) May 4th Liverpool (home) May 13th

They could hardly ask for a tougher test than Arsenal, who have also scored a brilliant 38 goals in their last 11 league encounters, so Villa will need to be at the very top of their game.

"I think there’s personal pride going into this game against his old team. He’ll want to go back to the Emirates and make a statement because he’s still hurt by what happened to him at Arsenal. It’s a big game for Emery and it’s a big game for Villa as well," said journalist Dan Bardell to Villa News.

“I think it will be a similar team to what we saw on Thursday (11 April) with the exception of Douglas Luiz is going to have to come out. There’s been some speculation about Iroegbunam coming in alongside McGinn in central midfield to offer those legs and Tielemans goes in the number 10. It would suit Tim better playing in this kind of tie as one of the deep midfielders but I guess it will be Diaby and Watkins up top.”

While this promises to be a mouth-watering clash, NSWE are doing their work off the field ahead of an equally enticing summer transfer window. Villa are believed to be in the market for another defender, and Collymore has now urged them to go for one man in particular.

Collymore desperate for Villa to sign Mengi

Teden Mengi has been a revelation for Luton Town under Rob Edwards this season, with Stephen Warnock calling him a "top, top" player and a "steal" for the Hatters.

Writing in a CaughtOffside column, Collymore has now urged Villa to make a move for Mengi this summer, and even says he'd drive the former Man United youngster to Birmingham himself.

"I’ve been really impressed by his performances and i’m sure he’ll be on several “big clubs” radars," wrote Collymore this week.

"He’s played for England at every age level so will have had an A+ club and international grounding. Personally, I’d drive him to Villa Park tomorrow if Unai Emery fancies it."