The Yorkshire Evening Post have shared the stance of a midfield free agent possibly joining Leeds United amid injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are still reeling from Illan Meslier's dreadful late error away to Sunderland, with the goalkeeper gifting the hosts a 2-2 draw in stoppage time at the Stadium of Light.

It has still been a solid start to the season for Daniel Farke's side, however, even though it hasn't always been perfect, and Leeds will expect to be one of the clubs in the mix to seal automatic promotion from the Championship come next May.

The Whites will always be looking to complete more transfer business moving forward, in order to give them the best chance of going up to the Premier League, and while the transfer window is shut currently, free agents are available to come in at any point.

Jake Livermore is in that position and has been mooted with a move to Leeds, with the 34-year-old enjoying a loan spell at Elland Road way back in 2011. He was most recently at Watford but departed when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding another available midfield option being mentioned as a target for the Championship giants, as they look to tackle injuries to midfield pair Ampadu and Gruev.

Leeds stance on signing free agent revealed

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Christoph Kramer is unlikely to be interested in joining Leeds on a free, should an approach come, instead preferring to stay in Germany:

"The YEP understands any Leeds approach attempting to lure the 33-year-old on a short-term deal is likely to be rejected with the player's intention to remain in Germany where he has appeared regularly as a television pundit, following a decade-long spell with Borussia Monchengladbach."

While Farke has admitted that he is "not a big friend of signing players who are out of contract at the beginning of October", he may have considered making a move for Kramer, considering both Ampadu and Gruev are unavailable currently, leaving a gaping void in the middle of the park.

The 33-year-old is not only considered a "legend" by former club Borussia Monchengladbach, spending eight years there, but there is also the small matter of him winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany, having only made his debut for his country earlier that year.

That highlights the pedigree that Kramer has, and while his best days are arguably behind him given his age, he could still have been an asset for Leeds, putting his experience to good use and plugging the void left by Ampadu and Gruev until the New Year.

It looks as though a move is unlikely, though, and it will be interesting to see if Farke looks at another option instead, or risks getting by until the January transfer window opens with Joe Rothwell, Ao Tanaka and Charlie Crew.