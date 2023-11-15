One club's star player is now interested in talks to join Chelsea, and he's seen as a "perfect" player for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino's plans to sign new Chelsea striker

The west Londoners have gone on a slightly upward trajectory of late, winning 4-1 away to Spurs on Monday last week before scoring four past Man City in a nail-biting 4-4 at Stamford Bridge over the weekend. Some of Pochettino's side now have time to rest up over the international break, with the Argentine, Todd Boehly and his co-sporting directors also gaining a minute to discuss transfer plans for January.

Despite scoring eight in their last two league games, it is still believed Chelsea want to sign a striker. Heavily criticised summer signing Nicolas Jackson has managed to get on the scoresheet far more often lately, but the former Villarreal star still looks a fair bit away from the finished article.

The Blues have been linked with Brentford star Ivan Toney as one option, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen coming as another.

“I like him [Palmer], I think he’s good but I don’t think he’s the answer,” said pundit Peter Crouch on TNT Sports (via TEAMtalk) recently, urging Chelsea to bring in a number nine.

“I think with Chelsea, as well as they did against Arsenal, I think they need a traditional No.9 – they’ve had Drogba as the main one in recent times but now they’ve been linked with Ivan Toney.

“If they can go out and get him, then that’d be absolutely perfect for them because what they have around that is perfect.”

While Toney possesses Premier League experience, Osimhen could come as a great option for Chelsea given just how excellent he's been for Napoli.

Osimhen "interested" in Chelsea talks

As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea may have been handed a boost in pursuit of the Nigerian, with Osimhen now "interested" in opening talks to join Pochettino.

Osimhen is more open to leaving Naples after a bizarre TikTok row with his club, opening the door for interested suitors like Chelsea to tempt him away.

The 24-year-old, who's scored six goals in eight Serie A appearances this season, is on a reported £113,000-per-week (Salary Sport), but his wages won't be the issue. If Chelsea do manage to sign Osimhen, the report suggests he could cost as much as £120 million, but he's seen as the "perfect solution" to solve Pochettino's striker problem.

Osimhen's former manager, Walter Mazzarri, was one of the firs to notice Osimhen's quality in 2021 - and he has since gone on to become a superstar at Napoli.

“Osimhen is phenomenal because he runs alone at five players and gets through. If you look at genuine scoring opportunities, compared to the number Napoli created lately, I didn’t see that many,” Mazzarri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia, after an Osimhen brace against Sampdoria.

“We intentionally kept a deep defensive line, because if we pushed higher like the other teams, we’d concede four or five like they did with Osimhen able to run into space. Obviously, Napoli had more possession and attacked more, but this was an intentional approach.”