Things might not be going their way in the Premier League at present, but Arsenal have a brilliant opportunity to rebuild some positive momentum in Europe tonight.

Mikel Arteta's side play hosts to the high-flying AS Monaco, who find themselves third in Ligue 1 and 11th in the Champions League, although a win at the Emirates would send them level on points with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

So, while the home fans might be expecting a convincing win from the Gunners, they could be in for a harder-fought affair than they're expecting, especially with the number of injury concerns the North Londoners have at present.

That said, with how things panned out last time the two sides met in Europe's premier competition, there could be a desire for revenge...

Arsenal's last Champions League game against Monaco

So, the last time Arsenal played Monaco was in the 2023 Emirates Cup, but the last competitive game between the two teams was the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final in March 2015.

The Gunners went into the game 3-1 down on aggregate thanks to a horror show of a first leg that saw a young Anthony Martial pick up an assist in the first half and Bernardo Silva do the same in the second 45.

The North Londoners knew they had to either win 3-0 or score enough goals to come out ahead on the away goals rule.

Unfortunately, neither of those things happened, as a 36th-minute strike from Olivier Giroud and another from Aaron Ramsey in the 79th minute saw Arsène Wenger's side exit the competition courtesy of away goals.

Arsenal starting XI vs Monaco Stade Louis II, March 17th 2015 0-2 GK David Ospina RB Hector Bellerin CB Per Mertesacker CB Laurent Koscielny LB Nacho Monreal CM Francis Coquelin CM Santi Cazorla RW Alexis Sanchez CAM Mesut Özil LW Danny Welbeck ST Olivier Giroud

So, Arteta will be hoping he fares slightly better against the French side later tonight.

Arsenal team news

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, the only team news is bad news at the moment.

Seven players missed the open training session yesterday afternoon, and then in his press conference afterwards, Arteta confirmed that they were all doubts for tonight's clash.

"We have to manage a lot of the players, so they’re probably not going to be fit for tomorrow and are a doubt."

As if it were some cosmic joke, six of the seven who could miss out are defenders and have, at some point or another, played at full-back this season.

We know Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are out and will likely remain so for some time, and it's now been confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori has a groin issue and Gabriel Magalhaes is suffering from a muscle problem.

Lastly, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey were part of the seven that missed training, so could well also be ruled out for the game.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Monaco

So, with the club seemingly in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, it looks like Arteta could make five changes to the lineup that drew with Fulham on Sunday.

Arsenal's injury table Player Fee signed for Injury issues Status Tomiyasu £20m Knee 0% White £50m Knee ​​​​​​​0% Calafiori £42m Groin 25% Gabriel £27m Muscle 25% Timber £38m Unknown 25% Partey £45m Unknown 25% Zinchenko £32m Unknown 25%

There is always a chance that the Spaniard could potentially turn to the club's forgotten man, Kieran Tierney, but history tells us that's just not going to happen.

Instead, fans could see the incredibly exciting Myles Lewis-Skelly make his full Champions League debut on the left, while fellow academy gem Josh Nichols, who impressed on pre-season, could be called in as emergency cover at right-back should Timber not be fit enough to start.

Given the inexperience of the full-backs, it seems almost certain that Jakub Kiwior and William Saliba will keep their places at centre-back, while Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice could keep their places in the team, with Mikel Merino stepping in for Jorginho.

Up top could see Raheem Sterling given a rare start ahead of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, who were poor at Craven Cottage, while Bukayo Saka will likely keep his place off the right, and Gabriel Jesus could get a start in the competition he produced seven goal involvements in last year.

Arsenal predicted lineup in full: Raya, Nichols, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Sterling, Jesus.