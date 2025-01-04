Arsenal are one of the best teams in the Premier League, with ample quality to capitalise on Manchester City's downfall and clinch their first title in two decades.

However, injuries have been a key factor in stuttered results this term, and with Liverpool flying so high at the top of the table, Mikel Arteta knows that an emphatic run of form needs to be maintained throughout the new year.

In fairness, the Gunners started with a bang on New Year's Day, dispatching Brentford in their own backyard to move within six points of the league leaders, and now, against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal need to extend a winning run on the road.

Brighton started on strong footing under 31-year-old manager Fabian Hürzeler but have failed to win any of their past seven matches, falling into tenth place, 12 points away from Arsenal.

Arsenal - Recent Record vs Brighton Season Competition Result 24/25 Premier League (H) 1-1 draw 23/24 Premier League (A) 3-0 win 23/24 Premier League (H) 2-0 win 22/23 Premier League (H) 3-0 loss 22/23 Premier League (A) 4-2 win Stats via Transfermarkt

Arsenal might have a number of key absences, but Arteta will be confident that his side can build on their promising run of form against the Seagulls, losing one of their past five matches in all competitions and avoiding defeat in each of their previous four visits to the AMEX.

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber joins his teammates on the sidelines as he serves a one-match ban, meaning that Thomas Partey will probably return to right-back as Ben White works toward a comeback from injury at the end of January.

Further up the pitch, Kai Havertz will be looking to restore his starting presence in the team after overcoming illness, though Bukayo Saka is of course still out for an extended period.

Raheem Sterling and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also out in a further weakening blow to Arsenal's right-hand side.

Many fans will hope to see Ethan Nwaneri playing from the outset after his impressive start at the Gtech on Wednesday, but the 17-year-old may be better off entering the fray after the interval. Here's why.

Why Arteta should drop Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal have a bit of a habit of producing starboys, with Saka establishing himself as one of Europe's best forwards under Arteta's wing and posting nine goals and 13 assists across 24 matches this term.

Saka, 23, has been a treat for the Emirates crowds for several years now, but in Nwaneri, Arsenal might have a talent capable of rising just as high.

Described as an "absolute diamond" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Nwaneri made his first Premier League start in Saka's stead at Brentford, impressing with his silky passing, energy and progressiveness, notably making two key passes and completing two of his three attempted dribbles, as per Sofascore.

However, Arteta needs a clinical edge against a Brighton side that is susceptible to a poor piece of defending, largely due to being stretched by their own expansive style of football.

Saka's absence heightens the need for added potency, and though Gabriel Martinelli and the in-form Gabriel Jesus bagged last time out, it might be wise to unleash Leandro Trossard for this one.

Leandro Trossard could send Brighton packing

Trossard has been a shrewd signing indeed over at the Emirates, scoring 22 goals and assisting 15 more across 94 appearances for Arsenal, only starting 50 of those matches.

As per Understat, Brighton are underperforming their goal concession rate by 2.49, meaning that their somewhat shaky backline are actually keeping out more goals than has been expected from the opportunities provided to their opponents.

This calls for someone like Trossard, who can ease Jesus' burden at number nine and ensure he plays freely in search of goals but also crucial link-up connections.

As per FBref, the Belgian ranks among the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored (0.53) per 90, suggesting that his skill set could indeed be the secret recipe for success on the South Coast.

Trossard might not have been in the finest form recently, with only one goal scored across his past 13 Premier League matches, but there's no denying his enduring ball-striking ability, still only missing three big chances this year having scored three goals, creating six big chances moreover.

Last season, journalist Sam Dean waxed lyrical about the 29-year-old's natural-born goalscoring edge, saying: "Leandro Trossard may not be Arsenal's most skilful, quick or powerful forward. But he is their most deadly."

As previously stated, there's also the matter of Nwaneri coming on and influencing the play from a bit deeper, carrying forward with electricity and threading balls forward to, say, Trossard to latch onto and fizz into the bottom corner.

Arteta will be reluctant to drop Martinelli after his recent improvements, tentative though they may be, while Jesus is in inspired showing right now and it would be ludicrous to pull the same goal threat out of the side - especially in Saka's continued absence.

Nwaneri must be eased into the side, not overburdened and allowed to foster his precocious qualities as he works toward Premier League stardom.

Trossard is the man for the job against his former club...