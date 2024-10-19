Following a difficult start to life under Julen Lopetegui, West Ham United have reportedly turned their focus towards the transfer market, where sporting director Tim Steidten could land a long-term loan move.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers were among the Premier League's biggest spenders in the summer transfer window as they welcomed the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug. However, those at the London Stadium are yet to reap the rewards for such spending amid a tough start under new manager Lopetegui. Fresh from the David Moyes era, the Spaniard will be desperate to gain a foothold in charge of the Hammers.

If he manages to weather the storm until the January transfer window, that's when Lopetegui may find his feet by adding the finishing touches to his squad. Ahead of the winter window, the transfer rumours are already coming thick and fast. The east London club have already been linked with moves for the likes of Leo Ortiz and Charles De Ketelaere, who would likely steal the headlines.

Meanwhile, they may even look towards one of their London rivals for reinforcements. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Steidten could now land a long-term loan deal to sign Ben Chilwell from Chelsea in the January transfer window. West Ham chiefs reportedly admire the England left-back, who has been frozen out under Enzo Maresca in a ruthless act that many have become familiar with at Stamford Bridge.

In a possible 18-month loan deal, West Ham would be signing a player with plenty of experience to compete against Emerson Palmieri in an interesting battle given the Italian's own Chelsea ties. However, with Chilwell earning a staggering £200,000 a week, West Ham would likely need to find a way past the defender's hefty salary if they want to land his signature in 2025.

"Aggressive" Chilwell desperately needs move

From vice-captaincy to the Chelsea reserves, Chilwell's fall from grace has been as brutal as it comes at Stamford Bridge, but there's still time for the left-back to prove Maresca wrong elsewhere - and that's where West Ham could come in. They've already benefited from Emerson down the left-hand side and could now swoop for another Chelsea defender in need of a career turnaround.

So far this season, Chilwell has made just one appearance in all competitions, which came in the Carabao Cup against Barrow. Still 27 years old and in the prime of his career, there won't be many players more frustrated than the former Leicester City star in the current campaign.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate was one of many to be full of praise for Chilwell not so long ago, making his current struggles all the more unexpected. After the left-back impressed for England despite defeat against Brazil back in March, Southgate told reporters (via Metro): "Ben Chilwell was very good, he was aggressive in his defending and he gave us width."

When January arrives, Chilwell should be first on the list of Chelsea departures, with West Ham potentially lying in wait to land the defender's signature.