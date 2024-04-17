West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has some crucial transfer decisions to make this summer, alongside pitching in over the future of manager David Moyes.

West Ham men out of contract as summer plans take shape

A host of West Ham players will be out of contract, as well as the club's manager, by June 30 - giving the Hammers board and Steidten a number of futures to resolve as we slowly approach the transfer window.

While West Ham are still in the conversation for Europe next season, sitting just two points behind Man United and Newcastle who hold the remaining Conference League places, some supporters have grown discontented with Moyes' brand of football and yearn for change.

The east Londoners have been difficult to watch at points, losing multiple games by five goals or more in all competitions this season, and have won just once in their last five Premier League games.

The prospect of another European run is also dwindling, as Moyes faces a mountain to climb after their 2-0 defeat to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

West Ham's next league fixtures in race for Conference League qualification Date Crystal Palace (away) April 21st Liverpool (home) April 27th Chelsea (away) May 5th Luton Town (home) May 11th Man City (away) May 19th

West Ham will make a decision on Moyes at the end of the season, according to reports, but there is also the matter of their squad members. Ben Johnson, Divin Mubama, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell are all out of contract at the end of this season with Moyes.

The latter has served West Ham well since joining from Ipswich Town last decade, but the time is now to replace him. As Steidten draws up his plans for the summer window, it is believed one left-back is attracting the German's attention.

West Ham keen on signing Juan Miranda

According to HITC, that man is Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda, formerly of Barcelona.

The Spaniard, managed by former West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, has amassed 19 La Liga appearances this season and is still just 24 years old. He's been described as a "quick, agile and very attack-minded" full-back by the report, which will entice a large section of Hammers fans.

West Ham are one of the many clubs keen on signing Miranda as a free agent this summer, and scouts have even been to run the rule over him already. A La Masia academy graduate, Miranda has even earned praise from Lionel Messi.

"They have been training with us for a whole and you see they are different players," said Messi on Miranda and Riqui Puig.

"The club did well in bringing them up to train with us. They will grow more and that's good the club are using people from the youth academy because for a while nobody came. Going back to that model is important for the academy and the club."