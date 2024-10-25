West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is reportedly eyeing up a move for a player who once commanded £75 million, and the Hammers are joined by illustrious clubs in the race for his signature.

West Ham making January transfer plans amid Lopetegui pressure

Manager Julen Lopetegui briefly eased the pressure on his shoulders with a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Ipswich Town recently, but calls for his potential removal intensified yet again when the Hammers followed that up with a dismal defeat away to Tottenham.

The Spaniard has won just three games in all competitions so far - going on from late August to October without a single victory at one point - and reports suggest Lopetegui is already facing a review by West Ham if results continue in this manner.

West Ham prepare to take on Manchester United at the London Stadium this weekend, with Erik ten Hag also under pressure in the Red Devils dugout as both tacticians collide in a bid to save their respective jobs.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Shabab Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Lopetegui certainly hasn't been helped by the absence of summer striker signing Niclas Fullkrug. The Germany international bagged 16 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season, prompting David Sullivan to invest £27 million on him, but Fullkrug is currently back in his homeland attempting to recover from a persistent Achilles tendon injury.

There are even suggestions that West Ham may decide to sell Fullkrug in January, as Lopetegui demands the West Ham hierarchy to sign another forward mid-season.

West Ham eyeing Richard Rios as Palmeiras negotiate exit

According to South American news outlet Hoy Diario del Magdalena, via Sport Witness, West Ham are targeting Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

The Colombia international is also being chased by PSG and AC Milan, so elite clubs are seriously taking note of his performances on the continent, so much so that a price tag of £75 million was once mentioned.

However, that price has reduced significantly, with £12.5 million now seen as a realistic figure to strike a deal for Rios after a £62.5 million price drop. The 24-year-old has made 42 appearances in all competitions in 2024, scoring three goals and assisting four others, whilst playing 2,730 minutes.

Rios is a mainstay for Palmeiras and can play in both defensive midfield and further forward as a traditional central midfield player, but it is believed that his club are "negotiating the departure" of him.