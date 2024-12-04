West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten personally wants manager Julen Lopetegui out of the Hammers hot seat, and it is believed he's "already" held talks with a 42-year-old to succeed the under-fire Spaniard.

Pressure mounts on Julen Lopetegui after 3-1 West Ham defeat to Leicester City

Following their dismal 5-2 defeat at home to Arsenal on Saturday, new Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoyed a dugout debut to remember as his Foxes side put West Ham to the sword on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss and Patson Daka rounded off a superb evening for van Nistelrooy, but piled even more pressure on Lopetegui, who is now facing even more calls for West Ham to show the 58-year-old his P45.

Niclas Fullkrug made his long-awaited return from injury and got off the mark with his first goal in West Ham colours, grabbing a goal back in added time, though it was in very poor circumstances as Lopetegui edges ever closer to the exit door.

West Ham's next five Premier League matches Date Wolves (home) December 9 Bournemouth (away) December 16 Brighton (home) December 21 Southampton (away) December 26 Liverpool (home) December 29

Reports in the build-up to last night suggested that West Ham could sack Lopetegui very soon if results don't improve quickly, with former FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao heavily linked to the potentially vacant managerial post (The Guardian).

As well as Lopetegui, former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is contending to replace Lopetegui at West Ham, and there are a few other interesting candidates in the frame.

One of them is former West Ham backroom coach Edin Terzic, who worked under Slaven Bilic at the club a few years ago and has since guided ex-club Borussia Dortmund to a Champions League final and multiple trophies in Germany.

Terzic is an attack-minded manager and young, which makes him attractive to interested sides in pursuit of a new manager. This fact is not lost on Steidten, as GiveMeSport revealed this morning.

Steidten holds talks with Terzic to replace Lopetegui at West Ham

The outlet claims that Steidten personally wants Lopetegui out of West Ham, and is in favour of a change in the managerial dugout.

Internal talks are expected to take place regarding the former Real Madrid boss' future today, following a run of dismal results and poor start to the season overall after spending north of £120 million in the summer.

Steidten has also "already held" talks with Terzic over potentially replacing Lopetegui, as the German is believed to be a big fan of the tactician who has impressed since departing the English capital.

As well as 42-year-old Terzic, GMS back reports that Conceicao is also under consideration behind the scenes.